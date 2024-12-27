Subscribe
Antifragility: An Emergent Inclusion Pathway
Agency is the “bootstraps” but no one pulls them up alone.
Mar 24
•
Amri B. Johnson
10
Complex, Adaptive, Emergent, Inclusive Systems
In my first career as an epidemiologist, I was required to think about systems and their relationships.
Mar 17
•
Amri B. Johnson
2
Reconstructing Inclusion S2E8: Escape the Box: The Uncomfortable Truth About Today's DEI Discourse
As I reflected in a recent episode, I've been thinking deeply about how we put ourselves and others into boxes—especially in the context of identity and…
Mar 7
•
Amri B. Johnson
1
Anti-DEI vs. Pro-DEI: A Conflict or Confluence of Visions?
Hint: It isn't a binary, but it is a preference.
Mar 3
•
Amri B. Johnson
4
February 2025
The Idea of Justice
Recently, a mentor of mine, a man who brought me into the D&I space reached out to me concerned after I republished an article written by the later Dr.
Feb 24
•
Amri B. Johnson
1
Upholding Principles Without Defense (of DEI)
I work in diversity, equity, and inclusion, but I won't defend DEI. I will defend the principles I live by and practice DEI with.
Feb 17
•
Amri B. Johnson
5
Reconstructing Inclusion S2E7: Drawing Lines, Creating Distance: Fred Falker on What's Really Dividing Us
As a veteran in the field with decades of experience, Fred didn't start out wanting to work in DEI—in fact, he actively avoided it.
Feb 7
•
Amri B. Johnson
1
January 2025
“The Shamming of Diversity”
Honoring Dr. R. Roosevelt Thomas, Jr.: A Legacy in Diversity Management
Jan 31
•
Amri B. Johnson
and
April Thomas
8
Don't Throw Out the Baby
The so-called attack on DEI persists. It is likely to be on blast for the next several months if not years. So what?
Jan 24
•
Amri B. Johnson
4
What we call DEI needs a postmortem... ...and then it needs a premortem
Several years ago, a popular influencer commented on one of my LinkedIn articles, calling it "problematic." I don't remember what I wrote–it doesn't…
Jan 17
•
Amri B. Johnson
6
Reconstructing Inclusion S2E6: Moving Beyond the DEI (and Anti-DEI) Bandwagon in 2025
Welcome to the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast!
Jan 10
•
Amri B. Johnson
December 2024
Ayes (or I's) of Inclusion
To serve organizations effectively, everyone in or adjacent to the chief people office must adopt a more right-brained understanding of organizational…
Dec 27, 2024
•
Amri B. Johnson
2
