Reconstructing Inclusion

Emanuela B
3d

Interesting read! At this stage, it’s important to take a clear stance and seize the opportunity to assess what has truly worked so far and what has been merely performative.

Looking ahead, beyond initiatives that highlight numbers and metrics, I believe it will be crucial to create environments where, both managerially and systemically, we can guide people toward their zones of strength and put those strengths at the service of the collective. At the same time, we need to foster relationships that generate synergies where uniqueness is valued.

The future is probably make of people that will likely serve as bridges, between people and organizations.

2 replies by Amri B. Johnson and others
