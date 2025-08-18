Reconstructing Inclusion

Reconstructing Inclusion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Simmons's avatar
Scott Simmons
Aug 22Edited

I commend you for seeking open-minded discussions, but you might be more selective in choosing them.

Your exchange with Josh only reinforces what behavioral science shows: people like him don’t change when challenged, they just dig in.

I read his post. He seems to have had some bad experiences with a few black people, internalized the emotion, and acts it out by confirming his worldview in a substack. His views strike me as extreme and ill-informed. Social media has provided a small number of people (.001% of the US population) to validate his feelings. Good for him.

Why waste your time on someone like that?

Think of it this way: the day you’re born, you're given an account in the Bank of Life with a finite amount of time. Every day, 24 hours are withdrawn without your consent. No deposits are allowed.

All you control is how you invest the time withdrawn. Each investment has an opportunity cost - once spent, that time is gone forever and can't be invested in anything else. Is Josh a good investment?

By all means, engage in open-minded conversations - I wish more people would - but you might consider your investment goals, options, and desired returns in selecting those engagements.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Amri B. Johnson and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amri B. Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture