Reconstructing Inclusion

Reconstructing Inclusion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Woudenberg's avatar
Michael Woudenberg
3d

It's interesting because you need inclusivity movements when you bring in broad diversity. We've been told broad diversity is a strength and yet, they require a lot of work to manage that many different value systems and cultural paradigms. Instead of broad inclusivity, why don't we focus on clustering group affinities? Hell, we do this already with college degrees and company departments. We don't toss a smattering of all disciplines in a single group. We break them down into Engineers, Accountants, etc. So why don't we allow similar grouping under what we typically call diversity?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Amri B. Johnson and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amri B. Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture