Reconstructing Inclusion S3E3: When Empathy Becomes Optional: A Conversation with Maaria Mozaffar

There’s a scene in the animated film, The Fox and the Hound that my guest, Maaria Mozaffar, returns to again and again. A hound, trained to hunt foxes, comes face to face with his childhood friend, a fox. The owner urges him forward. The moment hangs in the air. And then, the hound lets his friend go.

It’s a simple story about recognizing our shared humanity even when the world tells us we’re supposed to be enemies. And it’s exactly the kind of moral clarity we need right now.

Maaria Mozaffar is an attorney, mediator, legislative drafter, triathlete, and author of More Than Pretty: How to Live a Life of Substance in an Artificial World. For over 15 years, she’s been writing state and federal legislation focused on what she calls “human-first policies.” Laws that center dignity, belonging, and our interconnectedness. She’s also someone who refuses to pass the buck, a phrase she uses often and with intention.

In this episode of the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast, we dove deep into some of the most pressing questions of our time. How did we get to a place where dehumanization feels so normalized? What does personal responsibility actually mean in this moment? And how do we move from feeling powerless to becoming people of impact?

Our conversation ranged from ICE raids and immigration policy to the rise of ethnocentrism, the importance of global education in schools, and why “taking up space” isn’t enough. We need to actually do something with that space. Maaria challenged me, and I hope she’ll challenge you, to examine where we’ve turned off our empathy, where we’ve accepted cloudiness instead of seeking truth, and where we’ve become what my stepson, Raphael, would call NPCs (non-player characters) in our own lives.

This isn’t a conversation about left or right. It’s about what it means to be human, to protect humanity in others, and to recognize that interdependence isn’t just a nice idea. It’s the foundation of a functioning society.

The Three Camps: Happiness, Helplessness, and Hiding

When I asked Maaria about the current climate in the country (and to a great extent for many in the world), where some people are celebrating, others are terrified, and still others are convinced AI or some other force will doom us all, she didn’t mince words. She identified three camps, and none of them, in her view, are serving us well.

She painted a vivid picture. Imagine a father who hasn’t committed any crimes, sitting in his car to drop off his child at Montessori. The child is in the backseat. He’s trying to calm them down, playfully, because someone is knocking on the window. Someone who may not have accurate information. This isn’t a court of law. The detention happens first, the fight comes after. And then the window is smashed in, with the child watching.

Maaria asked a question that stopped me cold:

“If you are watching that and you think it’s just about legalities, should’ve known better, then I wanna know where your humanity is. Because what message have you just given to that little girl?” [00:16:00]

This wasn’t just about policy or politics. It was about a child watching her Superman being dehumanized in real time. Maaria was calling out the first camp, those who are happy with what’s happening because they believe it’s about law and order. But as she pointed out, if you’re comfortable with the how, with the lack of dignity in the process, then what you’re really saying is that you’re comfortable with dehumanization itself.

The second camp, the “oh my goodness, what’s happening?” crowd, is equally problematic, she argued. Feeling powerless doesn’t help that little girl either. It doesn’t change conditions. It doesn’t roll back harmful policies. Maaria’s challenge here was clear. Identify the power you do have, whether it’s speaking to legislators, writing, organizing, or simply having difficult conversations at dinner parties.

And the third camp? Those who’ve thrown up their hands and decided that AI or some other external force will render us all irrelevant? Maaria called that “passing the buck” too. Humans, she reminded me, have never created a human being. We are vital, necessary, and critically powerful. But only if we choose to act like it.

What struck me most was when she brought up my stepson’s (and others on social media’s) term, NPCs. Non-player characters. People who just take up space. She loved it immediately and said we don’t need more NPCs in the real world. And honestly? She’s right. So many situations exist because of too many NPCs.

Ethnocentrism and the Myth of “Too Much Diversity”

One of the most important threads in our conversation was Maaria’s concern about the rise of ethnocentrism. Not just as a cultural phenomenon, but as a driver of federal and immigration policy. She’s seen it in Europe, in Poland, Hungary, and parts of the UK. And she’s clearly seeing it in the U.S.A.

Maaria explained something I think we all need to understand better:

“It’s the argument that the multicultural, diverse character of a nation is causing problems. There are too many cultures, there are too many languages, too many faiths, and it’s butting heads. So it’s better to just streamline what we want and who we are. And keep it simple. And that results into immigration policies as well. Another term for that is ethnocentric immigration policies to halt demographic change.” [00:22:00]

This framing was crucial for me. Maaria wasn’t just critiquing a vague cultural shift. She was naming a specific policy agenda designed to limit who belongs and who doesn’t. And she tied it directly to her faith tradition, which teaches that God created us in nations and tribes so we may know one another. Diversity, in her view, isn’t a problem to be solved. It’s the point.

I pushed her on this. How do you break through the noise when so many people feel like they’re losing something because of diversity? When the rhetoric is so cloudy that it’s hard to know what’s true?

Her answer was threefold. First, we need global education in schools. Curricula that teach accurate history, geopolitical conflict, and the contributions of all communities. She pointed to her own legislative work in Illinois, where she helped pass a bill requiring schools to teach the contributions of all faith communities to U.S. history. When a legislator challenged her to name one place where such a law existed, she replied, “Not one. But if you vote for it, you’ll be a visionary.” He did. It passed.

Second, we need one-on-one conversations. The kind that happens at dinner parties and makes people uncomfortable. Maaria called those people “golden.” They’re the ones willing to engage, to ask questions, to seek truth even when it’s messy. And honestly, I think she’s onto something. We need more people who aren’t afraid to be “that person” at dinner, bringing up the hard stuff.

Third, we have to be truth seekers. We have to do the work of reading multiple sources, talking to people from different communities, and sitting with discomfort until we find clarity.

What I loved about what Maaria laid out here is that she basically described cultural intelligence without using the term. Perspective getting, taking, and developing your knowledge base. Deepening context. Being willing to be influenced by the so-called “other.” You don’t have to agree. You don’t have to change sides. But you consider things enough to say, maybe that’s a worthwhile idea for me to incorporate into how I see the world, how I act in the world, and what I believe about people.

Dehumanization: How We Got Here and How We Stop It

As we moved toward the end of our conversation, I asked Maaria the question that’s been haunting me. How did we get to a place where dehumanization feels so normalized? And how do we halt it?

Maaria said something that really captured her entire approach:

“I don’t believe humans have the right to consider other humans less human. I’m a person of faith. I believe in an ultimate creator. I don’t believe humans have that right. I don’t believe humans have a right to push their agendas and their policies by making others feel like they’re less human. So since I don’t believe that, I will keep an eye on every interaction, every conversation, and every single person that is implementing dehumanizing tendencies and not pass the buck.” [00:34:00]

This was the moral clarity I was talking about in my closing remarks. Maaria wasn’t offering a political strategy or a five-step plan. She was offering a commitment. To never accept dehumanization, to never look away, and to take responsibility for what happens on her watch.

But she also pushed back on the idea that people “don’t realize” when they’re witnessing dehumanization. She argued that we’ve turned off our empathy. We’ve made a choice, conscious or not, to see some people as less deserving of dignity. And until we’re willing to sit with that—to feel what we’re watching—we won’t change course.

She offered this comparison:

“It’s very easy to see babies being crushed under buildings and say someone else is to blame. Watch your baby be crushed under buildings. We’ll see if you’re gonna look for someone to blame or you’re gonna put on your backpack and say, let’s lift this up.” [00:35:00]

She’s right. Empathy isn’t about agreement or politics. It’s about recognizing that if it were your child, you wouldn’t be looking for someone to blame. You’d be doing everything in your power to lift that block.

She also brought up something beautiful about animals. She told this story about watching a bird’s nest outside her bedroom window with her kids. They got to see the eggs hatch and become little birds. Through storms and heavy rain, the nest never moved. The babies were not harmed. There was protection. Animals protect their own. So how is it possible, she asked, that animals are able to do that and humans are able to discard others? It’s baffling. And it’s not enough for it to be baffling. It’s enough for us to take that wake-up call.

The Power of One Voice

As we closed, I asked Maaria what she’d say to someone who feels like they can’t change anything as an individual. Her answer was simple and profound.

She reminded me that one voice absolutely matters:

“Look at individuals that anybody finds inspiring and understand that they were all one individual. Muhammad Ali just made the decision. Malcolm X decided in prison, I wanna study and read and figure out how did this all happen. So it’s the one micro decision that you make in your life as an individual that you take on. And that one decision results in opening the doors of you becoming a person of impact.” [00:40:00]

She reminded me that small actions save lives. By someone stopping to ask, “Everything okay here?” By someone knocking on a door. By someone refusing to be an NPC in their own life.

That’s the challenge she left me with, and the one I’m leaving you with. Don’t just take up space. Use it. Speak. Write. Vote. Engage. Protect. Because the domino effect of one person choosing humanity can change everything.

Key Takeaways

Dehumanization isn’t accidental. It’s a choice. When we witness policies or actions that strip people of dignity, we have a responsibility to speak up. Turning off our empathy is a decision, and we can decide differently. Ethnocentrism is driving policy, not just culture. The argument that “too much diversity” is causing problems is being used to justify immigration policies designed to halt demographic change. We need to name this clearly and push back with truth. Global education is essential. Without curricula that teach accurate history and the contributions of all communities, we’ll continue to struggle with cloudiness and propaganda. This starts in schools, but it continues at dinner tables and in one-on-one conversations. Interdependence isn’t optional. It’s foundational. We need each other. We’re meant to know one another, learn from one another, and protect one another. Policies and mindsets that reject this are a disservice to everyone, especially our children. One voice matters. You don’t have to be a legislator or an activist to make a difference. One micro decision, to step in, to speak up, to ask “everything okay here?” can create a domino effect. Don’t be an NPC. Non-player characters take up space but don’t engage. If you’re in a room, in a situation, or witnessing something, use your voice and your power. Don’t just watch.

About the Guest:

Maaria Mozaffar is an attorney, legislative drafter, mediator, author, and speaker. A fierce advocate for equity and human rights, Maaria has dedicated her career to crafting legislation and leading conversations that challenge systemic inequality and uplift the dignity of all people.



Her groundbreaking legislative work focuses on various issue areas, including social services, education, healthcare, criminal justice reform, and women’s empowerment. Maaria has crafted over a dozen pieces of legislation that have successfully become law and were replicated around the nation. She has also led policy initiatives for various community organizations with a focus on tackling dehumanization, including crafting the Wadee Resolution, which was passed by the U.S. Senate, recognizing the 2023 murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, a Palestinian-American Muslim boy in Illinois, as a hate crime.



Maaria holds a B.A. and J.D. from the University of Illinois. In 2019, she was appointed to the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, where she co-chairs the Leadership and Inclusion Committee, which introduced the first Illinois Girls Lead mentoring program. Her passion for creating pathways for people to realize their full potential inspired her book, More Than Pretty: How to Live a Life of Substance in an Artificial World. Maaria has been profiled in Crain’s Chicago, Chicago Parent, the Illinois State Bar Journal, and as a “Four Star Chicagoan” by WGN. She’s also featured in the PBS Documentary The Great Muslim American Road Trip 2022 as one of twenty changemakers in the U.S. In addition, her writings on dehumanization and policy have been published in national and global publications.

Maaria is also passionate about breaking people out of their echo chambers and thinking critically about the ways social media has been used to perpetuate divisions in our society.

