Reconstructing Inclusion S1E8: Is DEI Under Fire?: Ask Chicken Little (but he won’t respond)

In this episode of the ‘Reconstructing Inclusion’ podcast, Amri discusses recent developments in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) primarily focused on the U.S. context but with global relevance. He emphasizes the importance of clear communication regarding DEI's impact and significance and to avoid becoming overly reactive to political statements, as this can inadvertently amplify their impact. This episode encourages meaningful dialogue and systemic change within organizations, keeping in mind that effective DEI work involves engaging with diverse perspectives, and should focus on substantive impact and advancing the mission. Lastly, Amri warns us of the dangers of being swayed by misleading narratives and calls on the need for careful analysis and response to DEI challenges.

Key highlights

Impact of Affirmative Action on DEI

Decline in the number of DEI roles and resignations

Ron DeSantis' controversial statements

Drawing parallels from the parable of "Chicken Little"

Taking DEI to the next level

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

Reconstructing Inclusion is also on Substack. Subscribe and be part of the conversation!