Reconstructing Inclusion S3E4: Defining True Purpose in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Work

There’s a question that keeps circling back in my mind: If I could go back knowing what I know now, what would I have done differently?

A colleague said something recently that hit me hard. He told me that organizational purpose had been usurped by organizational optics. Those words landed.

For years, I watched organizations treat inclusion work as crisis management. They’d implement just enough to deflect criticism, look progressive, avoid controversy. Minimal investment with maximum visibility. But it rarely touched the fundamental structures, mental models, or capabilities that actually help people thrive in complexity.

Now we’re watching the backlash unfold. The resistance that simmered quietly has erupted. Those of us who believed in creating genuinely inclusive workplaces have to grapple with an uncomfortable truth: we may have contributed to the very resistance we were trying to overcome.

Here’s what I keep coming back to: uncertainty demands diversity. The more complex our challenges get, the more we need multiple perspectives, approaches, and ways of thinking. These aren’t separate issues. They’re fundamentally connected. Yet somehow, our field managed to package this truth in ways that created division instead of collaboration, resistance instead of engagement, and way less progress than what seemed possible.

This is my honest accounting of what happened. It’s drawn from conversations with critics and supporters of this work, patterns I’ve seen across industries, and a willingness to look at where I personally fell short, and where we collectively missed the mark. Because without being real about our mistakes, we have no foundation for building something better.

When Optics Replaced Purpose: The Performative Turn

Summer 2020 opened a window that I’d never seen before in my career. Organizations were scrambling to respond to George Floyd’s death and everything that followed. People with all kinds of backgrounds rushed in to fill the void. Some had deep expertise, others were driven by passion alone. The impulse made sense. The execution? That’s where things went sideways.

The work quickly became about diagnosing problems instead of building capability. Instead of getting people across organizations talking about what actually needed to change structurally, all the energy went into articulating the problem of systemic racism. And look, I need to be completely clear here: racism is real. People racialized as Black and non-white have faced and continue to face serious challenges. But when systemic racism became the explanation for every single organizational dynamic, the whole analysis collapsed.

“Instead of enrolling people in a conversation about what organizations structurally needed to change, there was a tremendous amount of energy talking about the structural problem of systemic racism.” [00:05:00]

I remember being on these virtual meetings from Switzerland, looking at the gallery view on my screen. Half the senior leaders would be multitasking on their laptops, popping in with a comment here and there, but never really present. The pattern that showed up in my one-on-one conversations afterward was revealing.

Some leaders were actively opposed. They’d tell me straight up: “This isn’t helping.” And here’s the thing that surprised me: these people were actually the most useful. They’d say things like, “We’re temporarily massaging feelings without getting at what would actually create different conditions.” They weren’t dismissing emotions. They were questioning whether our approach could create lasting change.

“But there was another group. I’ll call them the passively opposed. They’d make ambiguous statements. They’d ask derailing questions cloaked in neutrality. One person told me, my group is fine, we’re like the United Nations. We all get along and focus on getting our jobs done.” [00:07:00]

The passive opposition was way more destructive than active resistance. These people weren’t looking for understanding. They weren’t examining their thinking. They used ambiguity as a shield, derailing things without looking like they were opposed.

And here’s where I have to own my part: a lot of practitioners, including me at times, didn’t listen well to either group. We didn’t ask deeper questions about what they believed and why. That failure left people convinced this work was pointless, and the ones with enough power started systematically shutting it down or putting it on a shelf.

The seeds of what we’re dealing with today got planted in those moments when we failed to connect.

The Fallacies

I’ve been deep in Thomas Sowell’s Social Justice Fallacies lately. Sowell’s a conservative economist, and you don’t have to agree with everything he says. But his examination of how well-intentioned efforts to address inequality can backfire? That demands serious attention from anyone doing this work.

Three fallacies he lays out cut right to the heart of where inclusion work went off track.

The Chess Pieces Fallacy assumes people should be distributed proportionally across all outcomes and positions, like we’re interchangeable game pieces. But that ignores reality. People have different interests. They come with different preparation. They make choices shaped by culture, circumstances, individual preferences. When we see statistical disparities and immediately call it discrimination without looking at all these other factors, we’re making this mistake.

The idea that “disparities don’t equal discrimination” makes a lot of people in our field uncomfortable. It makes me uncomfortable sometimes. But it’s true. And when we try to engineer proportional outcomes, which is what many people thought equity meant (I never did, but that’s how it got interpreted), we often create the exact resentment and division we were trying to prevent.

“When we see statistical disparities and immediately conclude their evidence of discrimination, without examining all these other factors, we’re committing this fallacy. Disparities don’t equal discrimination.” [00:11:00]

The Zero-Sum Fallacy was everywhere in the work I saw. It’s the belief that if one group advances, another group has to lose. This framing showed up constantly. The hidden assumption that addressing historical disadvantages for one group meant taking resources or opportunities from another.

But organizational capability doesn’t work that way. When you actually build inclusion skills, the capacity to manage complexity, navigate across difference and similarity, create conditions where people can thrive, everyone’s capacity grows. We’re not fighting over a fixed pie. We’re making the pie bigger.

The Knowledge Fallacy might be the one that hits closest to home. We acted like we had all the information needed to engineer social outcomes. The perfect training module, the right policy framework, the correct intervention would produce the culture we wanted.

“But cultures are emergent. They arise from thousands of interactions and formal networks, unspoken norms. Top-down engineering rarely produces what we intend. It usually produces unintended consequences we didn’t anticipate because we couldn’t possibly know all the variables at play.” [00:13:00]

Cultures emerge from thousands of daily interactions, informal networks, unspoken norms. You can’t engineer that from the top down. What you get instead are unintended consequences you never saw coming because you couldn’t possibly know all the variables.

When people challenged these assumptions, the practitioner community (myself included) often failed to actually engage. We’d label the pushback as “resistance” or diagnose it as “fragility.” Those labels didn’t open up dialogue. They shut it down. And when people feel labeled and dismissed instead of heard and engaged, the damage goes way beyond any single conversation.

What I Would Have Done Differently: A Personal Accounting

So here’s my reckoning. If I could go back five years with what I know now, what would I change?

First: I would have validated the legitimate critiques before they turned into full backlash.

The case of Richard Bilkszto still haunts me. He was a teacher in Toronto at an anti-racism workshop. He challenged something the facilitator said. Instead of engaging with him respectfully, she publicly humiliated him. She used his comment as an example of what’s wrong. His point was reasonable. He deserved to be treated with dignity, not shamed. And here’s the irony that cuts deep: if someone had treated a person of color that way, nobody would’ve defended it.

“The tragic result was that Richard Bilkszto lost his job as an administrator and ultimately took his own life. He had vulnerability in that moment, his identity, his belief, and what he did and how well he did it was shattered. Education was his life.” [00:16:00]

Bilkszto lost his job. Education was his whole identity, his life’s work. Eventually, he took his own life. Look, I know multiple factors contributed. But he was clearly hanging by a thread, and this experience might have been what pushed him over the edge.

The facilitator showed some passive compassion afterward, maybe worried about liability. But the broader practitioner community? We didn’t take real responsibility. I didn’t take enough responsibility. We failed to acknowledge that this approach to anti-racism work was actively harmful. If I could go back, I would’ve spoken out way more forcefully in practitioner circles. I said something at the time, probably lost some relationships over it. But I should’ve been louder, clearer, more insistent.

When critiques of the Kendi and DiAngelo frameworks got louder, I would’ve joined those critics more explicitly. Those approaches weren’t helpful. They felt good to some people, made their creators a lot of money, but they weren’t creating the conditions we claimed to want. They were like incense. Nice smell that fades quickly without leaving real change behind.

Second: I would’ve been way clearer about what inclusion and diversity actually require.

Inclusion, when you really think about it, means any action that creates conditions for people to thrive. All people, not just certain groups. I would’ve established clearer principles from the start: the value of hearing different viewpoints, even ones we disagree with. The necessity of keeping humanity as the fundamental frame instead of organizing everything around group identity.

Think about athletes for a second. What fans see on the field (goals scored, passes completed) is only part of what makes peak performance possible. Behind the scenes, athletes put massive energy into injury prevention. Physical therapy. Stretching routines. Exercises that keep them flexible and strengthen connective tissue. They condition their bodies to handle the sudden movements that could otherwise break them.

“When people are playing on a football pitch, obviously scoring goals and passing and all that is good. But there’s a lot of stuff that players have to do behind the scenes to prevent injury... That’s what our work could be. That’s creating the conditions, for everyone.” [00:22:00]

Inclusion work should work like that injury prevention. It’s the often invisible investment that lets people perform at their highest level without breaking down. It creates resilient conditions where everyone can contribute fully.

I would’ve spent way more time exploring moments when people felt they truly mattered. When leaders did things that helped them grow. How people flourished and what made that possible. Who helped them feel valued and how we could build those experiences into the system. I wouldn’t ignore problems, but I would’ve balanced problem-focus with understanding how to create more conditions for thriving.

Third: I would’ve gotten way more specific about building actual capabilities.

Instead of trying to change mindsets or impose frameworks, I would’ve focused relentlessly on skill development. Cultural intelligence (not surface-level awareness about other cultures, but real capability to navigate across difference and similarity). Perspective-taking that goes beyond empathy to genuinely understanding how others see situations differently and why. Skills for understanding context, how systems and history shape what’s happening now. The ability to look at situations from multiple angles and adjust our approach together. Asking questions that actually reveal understanding instead of just pushing our own views. Deep listening as something you practice and get better at, not just a performance.

“These are just a few things that I would’ve been mindful and thoughtful of, and all of these are a part of my Emergent Inclusion Framework.” [00:24:00]

And above everything else, I would’ve made civility and dignity absolute requirements. Not nice-to-haves or aspirational values. Non-negotiable foundations for any conversation or intervention. I can’t say this enough times because when it’s missing, nothing else works.

Why This Moment Actually Holds Promise

Here’s what keeps fascinating me after years of talking with executives across different industries: the idea of building organizational capability to manage the tensions and complexities of difference and similarity? I’ve never gotten pushback on that. Not once.

Every leader I’ve talked to, whether they’re openly supportive of inclusion work or skeptical of DEI initiatives, agrees that organizations need this capacity. They see that these capabilities are in short supply. The challenge isn’t whether these skills matter. It’s how we talk about them, frame them, and actually develop them.

“No executive I’ve ever talked to has said that that’s not something organizations need to be equipped to manage. All of them have agreed. They were clear that as collective human communities such capabilities weren’t in large enough supply.” [00:27:00]

There’s real consensus around what capabilities matter, how to figure out who has them, how to reward people who demonstrate them, how to build them internally, and how to spot talent that already has them. People get it intuitively. These inclusion skills (call them relational skills, durable skills, human capabilities, whatever) work like organizational superpowers.

The timing with AI and increasing uncertainty makes this moment particularly interesting. As AI’s role expands, the distinctly human stuff becomes more valuable, not less. The ability to think clearly through complexity, understand how systems work, exercise good judgment in relationships. These capabilities matter more as technical tasks get automated.

Even people bullish on AI acknowledge this. Yeah, there are doomsday predictions about wholesale job elimination (often pushed by AI companies whose whole business model depends on replacing workers). But machine learning experts in universities are pushing back on those scenarios. The consensus that’s emerging goes like this: technical skills combined with relational and inclusion capabilities equals real organizational advantage.

The case for building genuine inclusion skills has maybe never been stronger. The demand has never been higher. The question is whether we’ll show up to this moment with the same approaches that created backlash, or whether we’ll build something actually different.

Key Takeaways

Purpose over optics. Too many organizations treated DEI as optics management. Do just enough to avoid pressure, look good, manage the headlines. That approach undermined the real work and helped create the backlash we’re seeing now. Actual inclusion work means changing fundamental structures, not just managing appearances. Listen to the real critique. Both active and passive opposition contain important information. Our failure to engage respectfully with pushback, to label it as “resistance” or “fragility” instead of actually hearing it, was one of our biggest mistakes. When someone has a legitimate concern, they deserve legitimate engagement. Watch out for the fallacies. The chess pieces fallacy (people should be distributed proportionally), the zero-sum fallacy (one group’s gain requires another’s loss), and the knowledge fallacy (we can engineer culture from the top) all shaped how this work went wrong. Disparities don’t automatically mean discrimination. One group’s success doesn’t require another’s failure. And you can’t manufacture culture through policy alone. Build real skills, not just frameworks. Instead of imposing frameworks like anti-racism training, focus on building actual capabilities: cultural intelligence, perspective taking, understanding context, adaptability, sophisticated questioning, deep listening. These skills help everyone navigate complexity, and they’re what organizations actually need. Make civility and dignity non-negotiable. Creating conditions where people feel they matter, where their contributions get recognized, where dignity is protected. That’s the foundation everything else builds on. Without it, no framework or intervention will work. The opportunity is right now. Despite the current backlash, uncertainty is creating real demand for the skills that genuine inclusion work develops. Technical skills plus relational capabilities equals organizational power in the age of AI.

Resources:

Social Justice Fallacies by Thomas Sowell. A fact-based look at how well-intentioned approaches to inequality can backfire.

This is my last podcast episode for 2025. What a year it’s been. Challenging, clarifying, exhausting at times. I’ve come out stronger, though honestly, not every day feels that way. But something’s shifting. I can feel it.

My hope for 2026 is that we find the courage to come together for real conversations. That we actually invest in building these capabilities instead of just talking about them. That we find a way to get unstuck from this contentious cycle that’s keeping everyone trapped. I really believe we can move into the next phase of this work, one that’s grounded in building actual capability instead of performing for optics.

If this hit home for you and you want to keep the conversation going, consider subscribing. Let’s figure out together what the future of this work looks like. Anchored in our shared humanity, honest about how complex this all is, and committed to creating conditions where people can actually thrive.

