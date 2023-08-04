Reconstructing Inclusion S1E7: Quantifying Intersectional Identity: The Value of Inclusive Data

In this episode of the ‘Reconstructing Inclusion’ podcast, Amri is joined by 3 key members of the Diversity Atlas team: Peter Mousaferiadis, Rezza Moieni, and Michael Walmsley. The discussion delves deeper into the concept of intersectionality and its role in shaping diverse identities. Learn how Diversity Atlas takes a multifactorial approach, allowing individuals to define their identities across an array of dimensions—ethnicities, languages spoken, religious groups, and more. Understand how this approach enables a comprehensive understanding of human experiences and supports targeted, inclusive strategies. Gain insights into how inclusive data sets and nuanced categorizations enable a richer understanding of cultural nuances and support strategic decision-making in your DEI efforts.

Key highlights

The term “race” and its implications

The concept of intersectionality and its role in shaping diverse identities

The critical role of data in driving DEI initiatives

Captivating stories of individuals and teams with Diversity Atlas

The future of DEI efforts and the pivotal role of data-driven approaches

About the Guests

Peter Mousaferiadis is a thought leader in the space of culture, and of utilising culture as a driver of peace, sustainability, and innovation. He has spent over three decades working in the cultural and creative industries, and is a winner of numerous international awards in interculturalism including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Intercultural Innovation Award as well as producing the winning slogan “Diversified We Grow” for their “Do One Thing for Diversity” campaign. Peter is regularly called upon as a thought leader of culture as a driver of peace.

CTO and Project Director of Cultural Infusion since 2015. Rezza Moieni has a bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering and a Master’s degree in Computer Science (Information Security). He graduated as the best student of 2012 from University Teknologi Malaysia in 2012 having started his career as a broadcast Engineer in 2001 at IRIB and continued his career pathway as a technical and project director of many national level projects in the broadcasting industry in Iran.

Michael Walmsley leads the commercialisation of digital technologies, including Diversity Atlas. Michael has played pivotal leadership roles that have resulted in local and global expansions. Prior to Cultural infusion, Michael led commercialisation of unique emerging technologies and data businesses, including Dialog information services with its Thomson Reuters acquisition ,Lexer pre Series A and Hitwise with its sale to Experian for $250m.

Diversity Atlas is a unique diversity data-analysis platform that provides insight into cultural and demographic diversity within an organisation. To learn more about their work, please visit their website: https://diversityatlas.io/

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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