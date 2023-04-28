Reconstructing Inclusion S1E4: Beyond Race and Gender

In this episode of the ‘Reconstructing Inclusion’ podcast, Amri chats with April Thomas, Chief Solutions Officer of SDMS 360. She shares her story of how she came to be involved in diversity management work after her father, Dr. Roosevelt Thomas Jr.'s passing. April reflects on his approach to diversity, and discovered his work was based on principles and that this resonated with her. Don't miss out on this informative and thought-provoking conversation!

Key highlights

Expanding the conversation beyond representational diversity

Looking at organizational culture, systems, and policies in order to increase retention rates and reduce attrition

Prioritizing systems over symptoms

Having a business rationale for diversity management

The importance of representation and humanizing the workplace

The challenges of making changes at the structural level

About the Guest

Armed with a mantle of the legacy of Strategic Diversity Management and the truth that a life lived by principles can do the impossible, April Thomas took the helm of his father, Dr. Roosevelt Thomas Jr.’s work. She began SDMS 360 with the singular goal to show that the principles of SDM are timeless and universally relevant, across cultures, generations, and industries.

Since that integral moment, she has sought to create effective sustainable business solutions that equip organizations to operate by these principles to create inclusive environments in the midst of constantly changing requirements and objectives.

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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