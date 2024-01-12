Reconstructing Inclusion S1E12: Creating the Conditions to Follow Your Heart with Dr. Harriett D. Johnson

In this episode of the 'Reconstructing Inclusion' podcast, host, Amri B. Johnson, engages in an enlightening conversation with his mother, Dr. Harriett D. Johnson, bringing out profound narratives about her life, family history, experiences, and take on DEI, and professional journey as an educator. They touched on the impact of history on current diversity and inclusion practices, based on Dr. Johnson's experiences growing up.

She shares insights from her long career in the education sector, emphasizing the importance of perspective, integrity, and resilience. Lastly, Dr. Harriett also reflects on her late husband's business acumen and discusses the importance of supporting children according to their heart's desires and potential.

Key highlights

The power of instilling empowerment, self-determination, and respect for every individual's unique identity

Dr. Harriett’s insights on DEI, sharing her wealth of experience in various educational settings

The importance of following one's heart and making decisions rooted in love, empathy, and understanding

About the Guest

Dr. Harriett D. Johnson is a retired educator, school administrator, and professor of education. She received her Ph.D. in early childhood education from Kansas State University and her career destinations included speech pathologist, preschool founder, high-school principal, professor, and currently entrepreneur/owner of a funeral home.

Dr. Harriett was born in Kansas City, KS, and has resided in Topeka, KS for the past 60 years.

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose-aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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