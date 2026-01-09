In February 2024, the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency arrived with extraordinary promises. DOGE, as it was called, would save the federal government trillions of dollars. It would eliminate waste, cut bureaucracy, and prove that business efficiency could transform government operations. The message was urgent: move fast, cut deep, don’t look back.

By March 2025, DOGE was gone.

The savings? Minimal. The disruption? Profound. Federal workers were laid off without process. International aid frozen mid-distribution. Critical services halted while consultants argued over spreadsheets. The people who understood how government systems actually functioned—the institutional memory, the relationships that made things work despite bureaucracy—were never consulted. They were treated as obstacles to speed rather than sources of essential context.

DOGE’s failure wasn’t about insufficient urgency. It was about urgency divorced from judgment. The leaders assumed they knew what needed to be cut. They perspective-took—projecting their understanding of efficiency onto complex systems they’d never inhabited. What they didn’t do was perspective-get: actually ask (at least not sufficiently) the people working inside those systems what they knew, what context they held, what would break if you moved too fast.

This is what happens when urgency becomes the only value.

And it’s happening in organizations everywhere, accelerated by our current obsession with efficiency. Urgency is treated as neutral, as if “fast” means the same thing across cultures, functions, and power structures. It doesn’t. Urgency is culturally constructed. It’s shaped by values, context, and whose perspective gets centered in decision-making. When we fail to interrogate how urgency operates inside our systems, we don’t just deprioritize inclusion. We actively undermine it.

The question isn’t whether organizations will move quickly. The question is: whose urgency are we centering? And who pays the cost when speed outpaces perspective?

What Efficiency Taught Me About Time

For years, I’ve helped organize large-scale educational events—one- to five-day classes and youth camps—for up to 300 people with a spiritual community I’ve been part of for over twenty years. Many in this community have lineage from Confucian Asia: South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Singapore. As an American and an entrepreneur, I once saw (and sometimes reflexively still revert to) urgency as a virtue.

The first few times we planned together, I was quietly frustrated.

The event would be drawing near—sometimes just weeks away—and we’d still be deliberating. In meetings, everyone would have input. Ideas that seemed settled would get reopened. Someone would contradict the group sentiment, and rather than tabling the concern to keep things moving, we’d explore it. Fully. Together.

I saw it as inefficient. We were moving too slowly. We’d never be ready.

I was wrong.

When the events happened, they worked. Not perfectly—nothing planned, whether tightly or loosely, is ever perfect. But when something inevitably went wrong, you’d never know it.

One year, we had a transportation plan, but somehow overlooked a large group arriving at different airports. Five people noticed independently. Without being asked, they organized a solution: their own vehicles, two borrowed vans from other community members, and a coordinated pickup and drop-off schedule. They saw the gap, created the plan, communicated it, and executed it—all while the rest of us were focused on other aspects of the event.

It was seamless.

The deliberation we’d put into planning hadn’t been about perfection. It had been about creating the conditions for people to contribute meaningfully when urgency actually arrived. That slow, sometimes maddening front-end work built something I initially couldn’t see: shared context. Common understanding. Trust that allowed anyone—or five people, or ten—to fill gaps without missing a beat.

What I once considered a lack of urgency was actually an intentionally cultivated superpower.

Each time I participated in an event, this reality was reinforced. Eventually, I stopped questioning it. I adopted the approach in both my professional and personal life. Because what I’d learned was this: the interactive approach takes more time at the outset, but it creates conditions for people to say what’s there. To surface what they know. To contribute their context before decisions are made.

In my community, we had shared goals. The urgency was real—300 people attending a transformative experience. But we stayed open. We made space for perspective-getting rather than rushing toward action.

And when urgency actually hit? We could move.

The Problem with Empathy

Much of Orthodox DEI work emphasizes empathy as the bridge across difference. “Put yourself in their shoes,” we’re told. “Try to feel what they’re feeling.”

Empathy has value. But under conditions of urgency, it’s insufficient. I have written about this, and I expand on the ideas from that article below, placing greater emphasis on certain points from my last book. So, here’s why:

Empathy is projection-prone. When I try to put myself in your shoes, I’m still seeing through my context—what Danish journalist Tor Nørretranders calls exformation: all the information I’ve already processed and discarded to arrive at my current understanding. So when I imagine what I’d feel in your situation, I’m not actually accessing what you feel. I’m imagining what I would feel if I were you. That’s projection, not understanding.

Empathy is feeling-focused, not context-focused. Empathy says, “I understand you’re stressed by this timeline.” That’s nice. Perspective-getting asks, “What am I missing about why this timeline feels impossible to you that I can’t see from my position?” One acknowledges feelings. The other, surfaces hidden, implicit, or unarticulated information.

Empathy can’t operate at speed. In urgent situations, there’s no time for the deep emotional labor that empathy requires. But there is time to ask: “What’s your read on this? What aren’t we seeing?” Perspective-getting is faster than empathy because it’s inquiry-based, not immersion-based.

Empathy can compromise judgment. Recent research by Todd Kashdan and colleagues at George Mason University found that interventions aimed at increasing empathy toward political outgroups sometimes reduced people’s ability to discern when criticism was warranted. In trying to be understanding, people became less discerning. They sacrificed sound judgment for emotional gratification.

Curiosity, by contrast, allows you to seek understanding while maintaining the capacity for critical assessment. As Kashdan’s research shows, curious people have “lower levels of politically motivated reasoning and more non-defensive listening goals.” They can stay open and stay sharp.

This distinction is important in matters of urgency because speed amplifies the need for judgment. When you’re moving fast, you can’t afford to be wrong. But you also can’t afford to be so empathetic that you ignore what your gut—or your colleagues—are trying to tell you.

Perspective-getting offers a different path: structured curiosity that surfaces context without sacrificing discernment.

The CQ P.E.A.K. Principles: A Framework for Urgency

Cultural Intelligence—what David Livermore, Soon Ang, Linn Van Dyne, and others have researched for decades—offers a more rigorous approach to navigating difference under pressure.

At its core, CQ recognizes that behaviors, including urgency, are culturally shaped. What feels decisive to one group feels reckless to another. What seems collaborative to some seems maddeningly slow to others.

As Livermore observes: “What feels efficient to some may feel reckless to others.”

This isn’t a personality thing, it’s a cultural one. And when urgency increases, cultural differences don’t disappear; they intensify.

The CQ P.E.A.K Principles from my Emergent Inclusion Framework build on this foundation, offering four interrelated dimensions for working with urgency in culturally complex environments:

P = Perspective-Getting (Not Just Taking)

Perspective-taking assumes you can imagine someone else’s view from your position. To hypothesize.

Perspective-getting recognizes that you need to ask.

Kashdan’s research revealed a striking finding: people systematically underestimate how open-minded others in their group are. Across political orientations, people assumed their peers were more closed, more rigid, and less curious than they truly were. When researchers corrected this misperception—showing people that their colleagues were actually more open than assumed—curiosity increased. People became more willing to learn rather than just be persuaded.

The same dynamic operates around urgency. Leaders assume they know how their timeline feels to the implementation team in Singapore, the compliance officer in Frankfurt, the frontline workers in São Paulo. They perspective-take: “If I were them, I’d see this as reasonable.”

But they haven’t asked.

Perspective-getting means explicitly surfacing context: “What does this timeline mean to you? What am I missing about why this feels [fast/slow/impossible] from your vantage point?”

It means recognizing and, at times, articulating openly that you don’t know. And then finding out.

E = Exformation (The Context We Discard)

In his 1991 book The User Illusion, Tor Nørretranders introduced the concept of exformation: all the context, knowledge, and processing we discard before we speak.

I first encountered Nørretranders’ work while researching the origins of a statistic frequently used in unconscious bias training.

Unconscious bias training (typically one-off events) became ubiquitous in the 2010s. I started doing it in 2003 in one of my first diversity and inclusion roles.

Some organizations are still doing it even though research says that a one-time intervention does the opposite of its intent. There is evidence of ineffectiveness; however, there are cases where it can have positive impacts when done with sustainability in mind.

My personal opinion is that if a firm determines that it wants to do training in cognitive bias, the learning requires that it be incorporated into decision-making frameworks that help shape changes in learning and mental models that are applicable. Otherwise, it is entertaining and informative, but not instrumental to altering individuals or the organizational mind (structure).

The widely cited statistic above was that consciousness processes about 11 million bits of information per second, whereas we can communicate only about 40-50 bits per second. The rest? Discarded. That discarded context (the exformation) is what gives our words meaning.

When two people share common exformation, when they’ve worked together for years, when they share cultural reference points, when they’ve built relational depth, communication is efficient. A raised eyebrow conveys volumes. A three-word phrase lands with full meaning.

But when disparate? When you’re new to the team, or from a different function, or shaped by different cultural norms about time? Those same three words mean something entirely different. Or nothing at all.

Think of exformation as an infinite vertical line passing through a horizontal plane. The plane is the information you share, the words you say, the memo you write, the deadline you announce. Where the line intersects the plane is where meaning gets made.

If you and I have common exformation, if our vertical lines are close together, the intersection is wide. Lots of shared meaning. If our exformation is disparate, if our lines are far apart, the intersection is a single point. Minimal meaning. Maximum misunderstanding.

Urgency magnifies this problem. When you’re moving fast, you don’t have time to build common exformation. You assume it exists. And when it doesn’t, you interpret people’s confusion as resistance, their questions as obstruction, their slower pace as incompetence.

The CQ P.E.A.K. approach, which enhances one’s capacity to view the world through culturally intelligent lenses, treats exformation-building as essential infrastructure rather than an optional nicety. You create space for people to share context before urgency hits. You ask: “What do you know about this situation that I don’t? Who is not in the room, who is impacted by this decision, and needs to help us make sense of it? What’s in your head that hasn’t made it into the room yet?”

As Nørretranders writes: “It is not what we say to each other every day that establishes all the meaning and beauty and truth our everyday conversations contain; it is everything we think before we speak.”

A = Adaptation and Cognitive Reframing

Once you’ve gathered perspective and surfaced exformation, you have to be willing to change your mind.

This is where many urgency-driven initiatives fail. Leaders ask for input. They checked the “consulted” box on a RACI slide, but the timeline was already set. The decision was already made. The input becomes performative rather than generative.

Adaptation means you’re genuinely open to reframing the situation based on what you learn. It means recognizing that your initial read on urgency might have been shaped by your cultural norms, your functional priorities, your position in the hierarchy.

Culturally intelligent leadership practices what Kashdan calls “willingness to be influenced contrary to strongly held beliefs” (I say that leadership connotes a “willingness to be influenced by the so-called other”). Leadership holds convictions lightly enough to adjust when confronted with better or even contradictory information.

Under urgency, this looks like:

Adjusting timelines when you learn they’re based on faulty assumptions

Changing the sequence of decisions when you realize critical stakeholders are being bypassed

Slowing down one part of a process to speed up the whole

Naming when your urgency is about your anxiety, not the situation’s actual requirements

Adaptation isn’t indecision. It’s responsive leadership. It’s the difference between “we decided this is urgent, so it is” and “we thought this was urgent; here’s what we learned that changed our thinking.”

K = Knowledge (Cultural and Individual)

The Knowledge dimension, which is part of the Cultural Intelligence Center’s/Livermore’s CQ, and the CQ P.E.A.K. Principles, includes two critical elements: understanding cultural patterns and norms, in this case around time and urgency, and recognizing the uniqueness of individuals who don’t fit those patterns.

Cultural patterns matter. Livermore’s research shows that speed orientations differ systematically across cultures. Some cultures (often including the U.S., Germany, and Switzerland) treat speed and timeliness as proxies for competence (e.g., delays on trains or trams can prompt apologies in Switzerland). Fast decisions signal confidence. Slow deliberation signals weakness.

Other cultures (including many Asian, Latin American, and African contexts) treat relationship-building and consensus as prerequisites for action. Moving fast without this foundation isn’t efficient; it’s reckless. It undermines the very trust that enables execution.

Neither is right nor wrong. Both are functional in their contexts. But when they collide under urgency, one tends to dominate. And it’s usually the cultural orientation of whoever holds power.

But individuals are complex. I’m American. Raised in urgency culture. And yet, over twenty-five years in my Confucian Asian community, I’ve become much more high-context, much more deliberative than many Americans. My cultural background doesn’t determine my relationship to time. My experiences do.

This is where curiosity becomes essential. You can’t just Google “How do Japanese people view deadlines?” and think you understand your colleague from Tokyo. You have to ask her. You must remain curious about how her individual context, her exposure to multiple cultures, her functional training, and her personality shape her experience of urgency.

The Knowledge dimension requires holding cultural patterns and individual complexity simultaneously. It means using cultural intelligence as a starting point for inquiry, not an endpoint for assumptions.

And it means recognizing that curiosity—genuine, Kashdan-style curiosity that seeks to understand rather than confirm—allows you to navigate the space between pattern and person.

How CQ P.E.A.K. Works Together

The five dimensions are mutually reinforcing:

Perspective-getting surfaces what you don’t know

Exformation explains why you didn’t know it (disparate context)

Knowledge helps you interpret what you’re hearing through cultural and individual lenses

Adaptation lets you adjust based on what you’ve learned

And curiosity (woven through the K) keeps you open enough to do all of this without defensiveness

Without curiosity, perspective-getting becomes interrogation. Without awareness of exformation, adaptation feels arbitrary. Without cultural knowledge, you misinterpret the signals you’re getting.

But together? They create what my spiritual community demonstrated: the capacity to move with urgency when it matters most because you’ve built the shared understanding that enables coordinated action.

What This Looks Like Monday Morning

If you’re a CHRO, head of Learning and Development, or senior leader responsible for culture, here’s how you start:

1. The Exformation Audit

Map your last three to five “urgent” decisions:

Who initiated the urgency?

Who was consulted before the decision was made?

Who was bypassed? Why?

What context might those bypassed people hold that you don’t?

Look for patterns. Is urgency consistently defined by the same cultural group? The same functions? The same seniority level? If so, you’re perspective-taking at scale. You’re assuming one group’s urgency is universal.

2. The Perspective-Getting Protocol

Before declaring something urgent, institutionalize three questions:

First: “What does ‘urgent’ mean to [name specific stakeholder]?”

Don’t say “the Asian offices” or “frontline workers.” Name actual people. Be specific. If you can’t name them, you don’t know who’s affected by your urgency.

Second: “What context about this timeline am I missing?”

This isn’t rhetorical. Write down what you think you know, then go find out what you don’t know. Treat it like due diligence. Because it is.

Third: “If I’m wrong about the urgency, who pays the cost?”

DOGE’s leaders were insulated from the consequences of their speed. Federal workers weren’t. Citizens across the globe weren’t. Harm was done. Suffering continues.

When urgency goes wrong, the cost rarely falls on the people who set the timeline. Make that visible. Decide if you’re comfortable with that distribution.

Then—and this is critical—actually ask those stakeholders. Don’t assume you know what they’ll say. Ask. Listen. Adjust.

3. The Cultural Speed Inventory

Assess your leadership team’s cultural orientations toward time:

Who comes from high-urgency cultures where speed signals competence?

Who comes from relationship-first cultures where deliberation signals respect?

How are decisions currently made when these orientations clash?

Whose speed orientation is treated as “the standard”?

Then, in your next strategic decision, make the cultural assumptions explicit.

Try this framing: “Our U.S. headquarters wants this decision in 30 days because we’re trying to hit Q2 targets. Our Singapore office needs 60 days because local regulation requires stakeholder consultation that can’t be rushed. Both are legitimate urgencies. How do we bridge this?”

When you name the cultural dynamics at play, you create space for perspective-getting rather than cultural domination. You signal that different approaches to time are strategic differences, not performance failures.

The Questions That Reveal Disparate Exformation

As you implement the CQ P.E.A.K. approach, these diagnostic questions help surface when urgency is undermining inclusion:

On your last urgent initiative:

Did the people most affected by the timeline help set it?

What percentage of your leadership team thought the pace was appropriate vs. reckless?

Whose concerns were dismissed as “resistance to change” rather than explored as information?

About your organizational culture:

When someone says “this is moving too fast,” do you interpret that as a data point or a complaint?

Do leaders get rewarded for speed regardless of quality of execution?

Can people challenge urgency without career consequences?

About power and speed:

Who has the authority to declare something urgent in your organization?

Whose urgency consistently “wins” when timelines conflict?

When was the last time a senior leader slowed down because someone junior asked them to?

If you can’t answer these questions, you don’t know how urgency operates in your system. And if you don’t know how it operates, you can’t lead it responsibly.

What DOGE Can Teach Us

The Department of Government Efficiency failed not because government can’t be improved. It failed because urgency without perspective-getting is just speed without judgment.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy had no skin in the game. They weren’t federal employees whose livelihoods depended on getting this right. They weren’t the family members of people relying on frozen international aid. They weren’t the institutional memory that held government systems together despite bureaucratic dysfunction.

They had urgency. They had efficiency frameworks. They had spreadsheets and Grok.

What they didn’t have was curiosity about what they didn’t know.

They never asked: What context are we missing? Whose perspective haven’t we gotten? What does “waste” mean to someone who’s worked inside these systems for twenty years vs. someone who’s been here twenty days?

They (kind of) perspective-took. They assumed. They moved fast.

And they failed.

This is the cautionary tale for every organization that chased efficiency in 2025 and into 2026. Speed is seductive. Urgency feels like momentum. But when urgency becomes the only value, you stop asking the questions that actually create sustainable change:

Whose urgency are we centering?

What context are we missing?

Who’s been excluded from defining what “fast enough” means?

And who’s going to pay when we’re wrong?

The Invitation

Leadership practice of perspective-taking doesn’t slow organizations down. It creates conditions that enable them to move with greater capability.

They build the shared exformation that allows teams to adapt when urgency strikes. They create conditions in which five people can independently solve a transportation crisis because everyone understands not only what we’re doing but also why it matters and how we work.

They recognize that urgency without cultural intelligence (CQ) isn’t progress. It’s cultural dominance disguised as speed.

My spiritual community taught me that what appears to be inefficiency up front is, in fact, infrastructure. The deliberation that initially frustrated me wasn’t slowing us down. It was building the superpower that let us move seamlessly when it mattered.

That’s what inclusive urgency looks like. Not slower. Not less decisive. But grounded in the recognition that speed without judgment breaks things (often without culpability).

And the organizations that will endure this era of acceleration will not be the ones that moved the fastest. They’ll be the ones who learned to move with discernment, accountability, and shared responsibility.

Because urgency is not neutral. It never was.

I hope this was helpful. Make it a great day. ✌🏼

