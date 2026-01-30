The headline above is being read as a legal conclusion, as if the central question of the last several years was whether diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives would survive judicial scrutiny.

They were always going to.

Most people working seriously in this field understood that even DEI efforts heavily focused on representation were not illegal. They were politically expedient and politically convenient to contest. Legal debate consumed attention not because the law was unclear, but because legality offered a way to avoid a more difficult reckoning.

While we argued about courts, shareholder votes, and compliance, something more consequential was unfolding inside organizations.

Sense-making eroded.

Trust became fleeting.

Alignment grew brittle.

People increasingly felt replaceable and undervalued.

That is the damage that has already been done. It is not legal damage. It is organizational damage.

Inclusion drifted away from its essential function. At its core, inclusion is not a moral posture or a compliance strategy. Inclusion is any action that creates the conditions for people to thrive and for organizations to be generative, create “thick value” in the sense articulated by Umair Haque, and fulfill their purpose both including and beyond profit.

When inclusion is understood this way, it becomes inseparable from organizational health. It shapes how people make sense of complexity, how decisions are informed, how action is taken, and how value is created over time.

Instead, much inclusion work became flattened. In some cases, it was reduced to group identity representation metrics. In others, it was narrowed to legal defensibility. Both approaches miss what organizations actually need in moments of pressure and uncertainty.

Now, as companies pull back DEI programs or rebrand them under safer language, the field faces a choice.

Do we evolve, or do we repackage?

There is a growing wave of critiques that offer fairness, equality, or pragmatism as correctives to past DEI practices. Many of these critiques are not wrong. But they arrive late. The warning signs were visible years ago when I was writing Reconstructing Inclusion, when sense-making was already weakening and when organizations were losing the ability to hold difference, tension, and ambiguity without freezing or fragmenting.

Evolution requires more than new language. It requires a different center of gravity.

Organizations do not fail because they lack statements of values. They fail because they lack the capacity to generate value together under real conditions. That includes disagreement, pressure, incomplete information, and competing demands.

This is where Emergent Inclusion becomes relevant. Not as a rebrand of DEI, and not as a retreat to legality, but as a recognition that inclusion must function as a generative system. A system that helps people add value, feel valued, and contribute meaningfully to a shared purpose.

Fairness matters. Legality matters. Representation matters.

But without the conditions for people to thrive and for organizations to create “thick value”, none of these are durable. Repackaging without evolution only delays the next fracture.

The damage that has already been done is a warning. The question now is whether we will treat it as such.

A forthcoming podcast episode will explore this in greater depth.

