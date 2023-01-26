Reconstructing Inclusion: The Inaugural Episode

In this first episode of the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast, hosted by Amri B. Johnson, a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategist and author of Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable, he shares at a high level what this podcast is all about.

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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