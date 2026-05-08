Reconstructing Inclusion S3E9: The AI-Inclusion Gap Rarely Talked About

Welcome to the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast!

This episode almost didn’t happen. Peter Swimm and I first tried to record back in December and had every technical issue you could imagine. After more than an hour of conversation, I looked up and realized I’d never hit record. I told people afterward it was the best podcast I’d never made.

So when Peter came back for round two, I was ready. Hearing some of it a second time made it land with more impact. Reframing almost always leads to hearing more of what was always there.

Since I wrote, Reconstructing Inclusion and the chapter on AI and [so-called] DEI, there’s been a version of the AI and inclusion conversation that stays pretty surface-level.

Diverse hiring at tech companies and beyond. AI being bias amplifiers. Those things matter, but they’re not the whole picture. The gap that few people name is deeper than that: it’s about who shapes the logic of the system, who gets consulted when something breaks, and who gets quietly failed when the technology works exactly as designed, just not for them.

Peter Swimm has been working at that gap for over three decades. He’s the founder of Toilville, a consultancy that builds conversational AI systems across contact centers, healthcare, retail, and beyond. He was doing this work before most people had a name for it. He also grew up on Devon Avenue in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood, a street where you can walk from the Israeli neighborhood through Indian, Pakistani, Korean, Serbian, and Polish communities all the way to Lake Michigan. That backstory shapes everything about how he thinks.

What I appreciate about Peter is that he works inside the industry and stays genuinely skeptical of it. He’s asking who gets harmed when systems fail, whose perspective shaped the algorithm, and why moving fast so often ends up meaning moving past accountability. That’s the through line for everything we got into.

The Cart Is Leading the Horse

Early in the conversation, Peter pushed back on the idea that AI is just something happening to us. His whole practice is built around a different question: does this technology actually fit how people work, or are people bending themselves to fit the technology?

He used a framing I’ve been thinking about ever since. At [00:10:00]:

“Tech in large part, especially SaaS services, try to be like Walmart to people as opposed to being a nice tailored suit. And that’s just because it’s hard to do all that at scale. But also now we have the ability to make frameworks that you can tailor something incredibly bespoke and it’s not gonna cost a hundred thousand dollars and take six months.”

I think about this with my own work all the time. The tools I’ve tried to build into my business, the systems I’ve tested, so much of that friction comes from trying to stuff what I actually do into a container that was built for someone else’s workflow. Peter’s example of his insurance broker client makes it concrete: the guy’s whole value is in being present with clients, knowing their families, building real relationships. Not in being a good note-taker. So Peter built him a system where he just shows up and talks, and the transcription does the rest. That’s not replacing the human. It’s clearing space for the thing only the human can do.

What he said right before that is worth holding onto too:

“Technology will make you work faster, but not necessarily better. And I think there’s also you need to find out if I can do things ten times faster, what if I stay at the same speed and do it five times better?” [00:08:00]

Speed has become the whole metric in this moment. Peter’s asking us to at least consider the other option.

Devon Avenue and the Algorithm

This was the part of the conversation I keep coming back to. Peter grew up in a neighborhood so diverse that diversity was just the world. His first-grade teacher was Korean-born, his fourth-grade teacher was from the Philippines. He was a “white” kid in a school that was 60% female and 75% non-white, and he didn’t think about it because it was just where he lived.

Then he moved and realized that’s not most people’s experience.

He uses Devon Avenue as shorthand for what it actually means to have real diversity of perspective inside a system. Not a United Colors of Benetton campaign. The kind of embedded, lived-experience diversity that changes how you see a problem before you start building.

Here’s what he says about why that matters technically. At [00:25:00]:

“When we talk about hallucinations, they’re almost like bias at scale, because there’s no one around to read and say, oh yeah, that law thing you cited in court doesn’t exist.”

That’s isn’t a simple glitchy machine, it’s a people gap. Peter raised the SAT question that surfaced years ago: which of these places can you cash a paycheck? Options included a bank, a credit exchange, and a liquor store. The liquor store was marked wrong. But in a lot of American cities, liquor stores that cash checks are more accessible at 2 a.m. than any bank. Nobody who wrote that question lived near one. The gap wasn’t in the data. It was in the room where the question got written.

That’s what happens when you build without “Devon Avenue” represented. Systems that work fine for the people who designed them and quietly fail everyone else.

This is way beyond the hiring argument. It’s not just about what identity characteristics are placed on your team. It’s about whether those people have genuine access to decision-making, or whether they’re there for representation purposes while the core logic gets set by a narrower group. At [00:45:00]:

“When we talk about having diverse voices, it’s also implied that they have diverse opportunities to express their diverse voices... there’s no shielding from barenaked facts policy.”

Celebrating a 0.5% diversity increase when you’re at 11% in a county that’s 73% non-white is not a win. It’s a data point that needs to be interrogated. What part of the county has a say in the policy decisions of the majority?

What Happens When It Doesn’t Work?

This is the question Peter says almost never gets asked. The first question in any project is “what you want to build?” The second question is “what happens when it doesn’t work?” And in his experience, that second question gets skipped constantly.

At [00:28:00]:

“If I was building a building and they had a bunch of rules for fire regulations, you would have to have all those in place before they let you inhabit the building. And I think technology should be held to the same standard.”

He walked me through a real case: a food ordering bot that launched with terrible customer satisfaction scores. The team spent an hour in a meeting talking about training data and AI improvements. Peter finally asked what happens when an order is wrong. The answer was that the customer had to call the store. “Was that in the bot? No. So the system could take your money but had no path to fix a mistake.”

A hypothetical failure mode? No. It’s the default failure mode of technology built for a demo rather than for real people navigating real problems.

And here’s where it connects to inclusion directly. The people who know where the system actually breaks are usually the frontline workers. The customer service rep who’s handled every edge case, whose knowledge of what goes wrong is precisely what you’d need to design something that works. At [00:18:00]:

“There are people there that were genuinely really good at their jobs. And those are the people that I think of as: how do we protect them and how do we get them amplified?”

That question is the inclusion question in the AI conversation that most people aren’t asking.

They Need Us More Than We Need Them

This might be the most reorienting idea in the whole episode. We were near the end of the conversation and Peter said something that stopped me. I asked him to say it again.

At [00:51:00]:

“If they didn’t need us, they would be able to train entirely on open domain data made before the 1800s. They have 30,000 years of human civilization they could have trained with. But it didn’t work because they need constantly new and evolving data. Society is not a piece of amber, it’s constantly changing.”

Sit with that for a second. The companies positioning themselves as landlords of the new economy need our attention, our conversations, our daily behavior to keep their models current. Without fresh human-generated data, the systems lose relevance. That’s not a small leverage point.

Peter isn’t naive about what these companies have in terms of capital and influence. But he’s also seen enough hype cycles to know that platforms come and go. He’s had a LiveJournal, a MySpace, a Facebook, a Twitter. The social graph isn’t the platform. It’s you and your people. At some point, if the bar is bad enough, you find a new bar.

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Key Takeaways

Faster is not the same as better. The pressure to use AI for speed is real. But the question worth asking is: what if you stayed at the same speed and did the work five times better? Hallucinations are bias at scale. When the people building systems don’t have Devon Avenue in their life experience, they build for a narrower world. Diverse representation in hiring is a start. What actually changes the output is whether those voices shape the decisions. Build for failure from day one. “What happens when this doesn’t work?” is the question that separates a demo from something real. If AI is touching people’s lives, someone needs to answer that before launch, not after the satisfaction scores come in. We have more leverage than the current narrative suggests. AI companies need fresh human-generated data to stay relevant. That’s a negotiating position, not just a nice idea. The goal is to amplify what only humans can do. Find the people who are genuinely good at their jobs and build systems that clear space for them. That’s a better north star than replacing as much as possible.

About the Guest

Peter Swimm is the founder and CEO of Toilville, a consultancy helping organizations use AI without losing the institutional knowledge and human expertise that actually make them good at what they do. He’s spent over 30 years in tech, including a decade specifically in conversational AI, building systems for companies like Walmart, Chipotle, and Lowe’s before leading generative AI work at Microsoft Copilot Studio. He co-founded Talkabot, the industry’s first dedicated conversational AI conference, and got his start teaching Chicago communities how to use the internet at the public library in 1996. His core belief hasn’t changed since then: the best systems amplify human excellence rather than replace it. You can reach him at toilville.com.

Peter is a vocal advocate for ethical, human-centered AI implementation. He argues that truly inclusive AI isn’t just about auditing for bias after the fact. It requires diverse voices shaping the logic of systems from the start, building in accountability for when things go wrong, and designing technology that works for the people least likely to be in the room when decisions get made.

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Resources:

Toilville — If you’re at a nonprofit or just starting and have questions about AI and automation, Peter answers his own email. Find him at toilville.com.

Richard Feynman’s autobiography (Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!) — One of the books that shaped how Peter thinks about systems and the relationship between science, culture, and the limits of expertise.

Nick Seaver’s work on algorithmic systems — Seaver’s anthropological research on how algorithms are built through collective authorship, often producing outputs that are unpredictable even to the people building them. I referenced this in the conversation in the context of governance and who actually shapes the code.

There’s more in this episode than one listen fully absorbs. Share it with someone in tech, someone in HR, or someone building an inclusion strategy who hasn’t yet grappled with what AI actually means for their work.

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