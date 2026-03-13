Reconstructing Inclusion S3E7: Designing Inclusion from the Inside Out with Dr. Jennifer Sarrett

Welcome to the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast!

There is a concept in architecture called the curb cut. Those gentle dips between the sidewalk and the road were designed for wheelchair users. But they help everyone — strollers, bikes, hand carts, people distracted on their phones. Nobody is inconvenienced. Everybody benefits.

That principle, design for the edges and you improve the center is at the heart of what Dr. Jennifer Sarrett brings to inclusion work. And it is exactly the kind of reframe the field needs right now.

Jen and I met after she attended one of our Elevating Your Inclusion Edge sessions and reached out. Turns out we are both Emory people, both public health practitioners, and we share the same restlessness with reactive, performative DEI. This conversation goes into the places the field has been avoiding: what universal design actually offers organizations, where DEI has earned its own backlash, why social determinants matter more than we admit, and why research has to come before any solution.

Universal Design: Building for Everyone Before Anyone Has to Ask

Jen came to DEI from disability advocacy and autism education — fields where she had already spent years thinking about how designed environments either include or exclude people by default. When she encountered DEI work, she was struck by how reactive it was. Organizations were waiting for something to go wrong before taking action. She had been working with a framework built to prevent that entirely.

At [00:08:00], Dr. Sarrett said:“How can we predict where there might be barriers to somebody or a type of person? And go ahead and design to increase accessibility that will funnel down or trickle down to increase accessibility for everybody. Without making it more difficult for anybody.”

This is what I find so compelling about her approach. We typically design for the assumed majority and scramble to accommodate everyone else. Universal design flips that. Start with the people who face the most friction, and what you build ends up serving everyone better. That questioning of the status quo wherein asking why we do things a particular way and what we are actually trying to create is something the inclusion field has not done nearly enough of.

The Reactive Trap: Why DEI Has Been Failing on Its Own Terms

When I asked Jen what she would have done differently, she was direct: she would have started questioning the field’s approaches earlier. DEI has largely been reactive, responding to legislation, incidents, public pressure, and that structural problem produces structural limitations.

At [00:28:00], Dr. Sarrett said:“The efforts often aren’t embedded. So they’re training programs, one-off things that aren’t really tracked internally or actually turned into action. The field of DEI isn’t very good at explaining to those in power how it works for them as well.”

It created, as Jen put it, a sense of punishment and blame. The sustainable alternative: show how a high-engagement, low-turnover, genuinely collaborative culture works for everyone.

Social Determinants and the Limits of Identity-Category Thinking

I say this often: disparities do not equal discrimination. When we see differential outcomes, the reflexive move is to attribute them entirely to discrimination against protected identity categories. That framing misses most of what is actually driving things.

At [00:20:00], Dr. Sarrett said:“Of course there are sites and causal links with discrimination that lead to disparities, but not all of them. I always encourage people to think back to the foundation, to the core. Who created the systems that we’re living in now?”

The systems we inhabit were designed by a narrow slice of humanity, and those designs carry deep assumptions about independence, self-sufficiency, and what success looks like. Jen’s public health background makes this concrete: in Georgia, health disparities track heavily with housing, income, education, and access — social determinants that do not sort neatly by race or any single identity category. Shifting to this frame does not dismiss structural racism. It opens up a richer, more actionable conversation about building systems that actually serve everyone.

Research First: You Cannot Skip the Diagnosis

Jen does not walk into a client engagement and start building solutions. She starts with document reviews, surveys, interviews, and focus groups — working directly with team members, not just leadership, because that is where the real picture lives.

At [00:35:00], Dr. Sarrett said:“Without that, I would’ve done some random team building. At some point as a person who does their work based on evidence, you can’t skip that part. Because it also tells you what you’re trying to move toward.”

A recent client surfaced two dominant themes from her research: no knowledge documentation system, and widespread role clarity issues. Neither is a conventional DEI problem, but both carry serious inclusion consequences. You only find them if you look. I have been parachuted into engagements without that foundation, and you cannot build a case study from them. Research is not overhead. It is the thing that makes everything else work.

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Key Takeaways

Design for the edges, improve the center. Building for the people who face the most friction almost always produces something better for everyone. That is the curb cut principle applied to organizations. Reactive DEI is structurally limited. Sustainable inclusion has to be embedded from the start, in policies, practices, and culture design — not activated only when something goes wrong. Disparities are not a single-cause problem. A social determinants lens gives us better tools and more honest conversations than defaulting to discrimination as the only explanation for outcome gaps. Everyone has a diversity story. Making the case for how inclusive cultures benefit everyone — including those in power — is not a compromise of DEI’s values. It is the strategy that actually works. Diagnose before you design. Research is the foundation, not the preamble. You cannot build the right solution without first understanding what is actually happening on the ground.

About the Guest

Dr. Jennifer Sarrett is the founder and lead consultant at Disruptive Inclusion, an organizational culture strategy firm. She holds a PhD in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a background spanning systems thinking, social science, bioethics, medical anthropology, and public health. She spent time at Emory University’s Center for the Study of Human Health, where she led the design of their health equity curriculum and programming.

Her methodology, “Organizational Culture Design,” is grounded in Universal Design principles: building workplaces that are as accessible and inclusive as possible for everyone, without creating barriers for anyone. She has worked across academic, clinical, and public health environments, advising leadership teams on inclusive strategy. She also publishes a weekly LinkedIn newsletter, Science of High Performance, on culture design in health and science industries.

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Resources:

Vulnerability and Social Justice - legal scholar Martha Fineman’s framework challenging liberal constructions of independence, in the context of designing supportive rather than authoritative systems

The Science of Systems Thinking - Dr. Derek and Dr. Laura Cabrera; referenced in the context of organizational complexity and neurodivergent ways of knowing

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