Reconstructing Inclusion S3E6: Moving Beyond Legal Defenses to Build Capable Organizations

You’ve probably seen the headlines everywhere: “Trump Administration Abandons Anti-DEI Court Battle. But the Damage Has Already Been Done.” The framing assumes the real drama was always legal.

It wasn’t.

Many of us in the field already knew that DEI initiatives weren’t illegal. What they were was politically expedient. They became that way partly because many people in the DEI space didn’t question their own approaches in a way that would have required real change.

While we were busy arguing about what would hold up in court, something else was happening inside organizations. Sense-making was deteriorating. Trust was thinning. People increasingly felt replaceable. Under pressure to do more with less, organizational health started looking fragile.

That’s the damage that’s already been done. Not legal. Organizational.

The question now isn’t whether DEI was lawful. The question is whether we’re willing to evolve the field, or whether we’re just going to repackage the last 40 or 50 years of work and call it “progress.”

What I’m seeing right now leans heavily toward repackaging.

Organizations Lost the Ability to Make Sense Together

When people reference that headline, they usually mean reputational damage, political backlash, legal risk. All of that is real. But it misses the deeper issue.

Many organizations have lost the ability to make sense of competing realities. They’ve lost the ability to hear uncomfortable information without freezing up. Lost the ability to hold differences without rushing to solutions. There are no solutions, as Thomas Sowell says. “There are only trade-offs.”

When people feel replaceable, it’s not a “culture” problem you fix with better surveys. It’s a structural signal that something fundamental has broken down. Trust isn’t an intangible nice-to-have. It’s what allows organizations to function under pressure.

The focus on legal compliance was understandable. Boards care about risk. Executives want defensibility. But here’s the trade-off: legal frameworks tell you what not to do. They don’t tell you how to think together. They don’t help people surface competing truths. They don’t build trust.

We basically asked compliance to do the work of culture and capability. That was never going to work.

The Predictable Turn to Legality

The legal spin was predictable from the moment the first executive order hit on January 22nd, 2025. Kenji Yoshino and David Glasgow’s work stepped into that moment and did what law does well. They defined boundaries, clarified constraints, reduced uncertainty.

For those unfamiliar, they’re both professors at NYU and attorneys who’ve been doing work around fairness. Yoshino is well known for taking Erving Goffman’s work around “covering” and making it mainstream. They’ve stepped into this moment, advised boards. As a result, many boards rejected anti-DEI proposals (at least to some extent) based on their counsel.

More recently, we’ve seen critiques from inside the house. Lily Zheng’s “FAIR Framework” is managerial, pragmatic, and legitimacy-seeking. Yoshino and Glasgow’s “How Equality Wins” is legally durable, universalist, and risk-aware. They aren’t the same arguments because they’re responding to different pressures. But they share a timing problem.

These critiques are correct. Some even overlap. But the warning signs were visible years ago. By 2021, by 2022. Post-George Floyd, the warning signals were so loud, I don’t see how we ignored them.

A Field That Stopped Evolving

When I was drafting Reconstructing Inclusion, my concern wasn’t backlash. My concern was stagnation. The field wasn’t evolving fast enough to keep up with the complexity organizations were facing.

A field that stops evolving doesn’t get taken down by its enemies. It collapses under its own inability to adapt.

I’m not questioning whether the frameworks from Yoshino, Glasgow, or Zheng are wrong. All frameworks are wrong, including mine. Some are useful.

What I’m questioning is whether they’re sufficient for now. Whether they’re actually evolutionary or whether they’re just stabilizing a system that’s already failed under pressure.

Let me say plainly how we went off the mark: DEI didn’t falter because it demanded too much. It faltered because it demanded too little of organizations as systems.

We were not thinking systemically.

In 2020, the predominant rhetoric (post-Floyd, middle of pandemic mayhem) was systemic racism. Race is a made-up system. So, to say systemic racism (over and over again, pummelling the eardrums of the converted and resistant), isn’t a wrongheaded thing to do. But, is it useful?

Now, everybody’s talking about systems as it relates to inclusion and diversity. It is interesting because, until last year, people in DEI were generally talking only about systems as if they were being imposed on someone. So “systemic racism” is the closest we got to systems thinking, but it framed the system as “over there causing problems to these people over here.”

The notion of influencing systems and structures, along with their respective mental models, to move desired ideas and ways of seeing, being, and doing in a particular direction has not been common in so-called DEI.

To state the obvious, a system is never about one piece. And while inclusion work was (and, in too many cases, still is) collapsed into one thing (hiring from less represented groups), it is essential that we acknowledge that (almost) everybody, if not all who engaged historically in DEI work, contributed to where we are today. I’m saying it as taking full accountability for where we are, knowing we have to go further.

How We Lost Our Way

Too often, comfort was confused with safety. We talked about being “comfortable with discomfort”, but it was usually somebody who believed they were morally right telling someone else they needed to be uncomfortable.

People started confusing representation with robustness. Moral clarity replaced inquiry. There was a certain group that felt they had moral authority over others, oftentimes because they disagreed with their assertions. Disagreement was treated as risk rather than data.

Inclusion became something to manage. A program rather than something that builds capacity for organizations to navigate complexity.

The whole work of inclusion lost its connection to how organizations actually function. When your mental model and reality are off, it’s hard to get something to shift. The shift has to be in you. You have to be able to see that reality.

We often perceive reality as “this” or “that”, and we’ve often operated from a binary notion of reality. And, DEI folks have done so, knowing the flaws of that thinking, even castigating others for doing so as it relates to gender.

But that’s reality. We don’t have to like it, but it’s happening. Fairness, inclusion, representation, equity. It still needs to be framed with reality.

From Ideology to Infrastructure

This is where the Emergent Inclusion Framework comes in. I’m not putting it out there as a rebrand.

I’ve been doing this work for years. I don’t think I emphasized enough that if you build certain capabilities, you can adapt to what’s coming. What hit us right now is forcing adaptation. But we need to be re-oriented to the reality of where your organization is right now.

Not trying to cajole the organization to do more of the work we did in the past. But asking: where does inclusion solve a problem that an organization is facing?

A crisis of people feeling significant. A crisis of people being unable to make sense with each other. A crisis of being overwhelmed because there are fewer people doing more with less. Inclusion can address those things.

When it comes to inclusion, let’s ask these questions:

Can people say what is? Can they talk about reality versus just what’s safe? Can feedback be treated as something we should all ask for, rather than a threat? The thing I love that’s coming to the forefront is that we can be critical of what happened. It wasn’t so safe not that long ago. I’ve lost some followers because I’ve been honest about it. But it can’t just be about something that makes us feel good. It needs to be about a reckoning from within. Are we evolving the field? Or are we just repackaging? Old wine, new wineskins. Can differences be mined for insight? Or do we just manage them away. Sometimes that means your perspective will be wrong. In fact, it’s better to probably just think my perspective is incomplete, so there’s some wrongness to it. We want to mine for those incomplete pieces. We can gather enough to start making a puzzle so we can all move into the center of the labyrinth together. Can organizations think together without collapsing into paralysis? We’ve had a lot of paralysis. Can we think together in a way that doesn’t get us stuck? We mine the perspectives, not manage them away.

When Inclusion Works

When inclusion works, it produces better-informed decisions. It produces bolder action. When people can make sense with each other, they act in a way that actually gets you where you want to be. Rather than just following whoever had more power or was simply louder in the room. When inclusion works, it increases retention through mattering. It’s one of the concepts central to moving forward in the inclusion space.

Better-informed decisions, bolder action, greater retention. Not just internal stakeholders. All those who touch your organizational ecosystem.

This moves us away from ideology and into infrastructure. Creating structures that create the behaviors we want, to get the outcomes we need. Of course, fairness matters. Legality matters. But neither creates robustness on its own.

The question this moment is asking: do we want inclusion to be defensible? Or do we want organizations that can function under strain, under stress, under uncertainty?

Uncertainty’s not going away. Difference is not going away. Stress is not going away.

Key Takeaways

The real damage wasn’t legal, it was organizational. While we focused on courtroom battles, organizations lost their ability to make sense together, build trust, and hold difference productively. Legal compliance cannot substitute for organizational capability. A field that stops evolving collapses under its own weight. DEI didn’t fail because external forces took it down. It failed because we didn’t demand enough of ourselves systemically. The warning signs were visible years before the political backlash hit. We confused programs with capability building. Comfort was confused with safety, representation with robustness, and moral clarity with inquiry. Inclusion became something to manage rather than something that built organizational capacity. Emergent Inclusion is about building adaptive capability. Instead of asking organizations to do more of what we did in the past, we need to ask: where does inclusion solve actual problems organizations face? Sense-making, mattering, adaptability, and trust under pressure. The choice is between defensibility and functionality. We can aim for inclusion that holds up in court, or we can build organizations that function under strain. Legal frameworks and fairness matter, but they don’t create robustness on their own. This is our moment to evolve or continue repackaging. “The damage has already been done” is a warning, not a verdict. What we do next determines whether we learned anything.

Resources:

