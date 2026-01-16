Reconstructing Inclusion S3E5: Designing for the Margins: Joy Elizabeth Buckner on Neurodivergence, Education, and Mattering

Welcome to the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast!

What are the chances that two people from neighboring states in America’s heartland would meet on a shuttle bus in Almaty, Kazakhstan? Yet that’s exactly how I met Joy Elizabeth Buckner, an encounter that would challenge my assumptions about education, diversity, and what it truly means to create inclusive systems.

Joy, whom I fondly call as “Denver,” is an educational consultant who has spent nearly 13 years living abroad, currently based in Dubai. But this isn’t a typical expat story. Joy’s journey from Colorado to the Middle East, working across 25+ countries, has given her a front-row seat to how different cultures approach difference itself, particularly neurodivergence, a topic that’s become central to her life’s work.

As someone who has dyslexia, Irlen Syndrome, and wasn’t diagnosed with ADHD until age 45, Joy brings both professional expertise and lived experience to conversations about inclusive education. She hosts “The Joy of Neurodiversity” podcast, where she’s on a mission to build belonging and show dignity to the brilliance of neurodivergent thinkers, a population that represents 20-30% of us, though you wouldn’t know it from how our systems are designed.

We met at the World Inclusion Congress in Almaty, an experience that proved revelatory for both of us. While I’ve spent years working in diversity, equity, and inclusion, I found myself surrounded by educators who weren’t obsessed with categorizing people into boxes. Instead, they were focused on the who, seeing whole humans, whole systems. It was refreshing in a way that made me realize how much we’ve lost our way in the Western DEI space.

Joy articulates something profound: our educational systems, our workplaces, and our communities are designed for the middle, the “typical” brain, the “average” learner. But when we design for the margins, when we truly create conditions where neurodivergent thinkers can thrive, everyone benefits. It’s the principle of the rising tide, and it’s time we started building our boats differently.

From Categories to Humans: How Education’s Approach to Difference Is Evolving

When I asked Joy about how she’s seen education evolve in its approach to diversity, her response cut straight to the heart of why so many of our efforts have fallen short.

“I think in the states, diversity was really looked at from a narrow term. So either looking at race or language, sometimes disability, it was more about categories, not so much about humans. Now I see people recognizing brains and bodies and cultures and contexts and histories, and more so looking at lived experience.” [00:12:00]

Her observation hit me hard because it mirrors what I’ve been wrestling with in my own work. We’ve become so focused on what categories people fit into that we’ve lost sight of who they actually are. Joy’s experience working internationally has shown her a different approach, one that considers the full humanity of each person rather than reducing them to demographic checkboxes.

But she also didn’t sugarcoat the challenges. She shared her frustration with how far apart practices remain from country to country. In the UAE, neurodivergence is recognized as a difference to be accepted. Yet in neighboring countries, she encounters resistance: “You’re just too smart to be neurodivergent” or “We don’t have neurodivergent people here.” The disparity reveals how much work remains in shifting from deficit-based thinking to difference-based understanding.

What struck me most was Joy’s clarity about where the resistance lives. Teachers, she argued, aren’t necessarily the driving force behind change. They’re “creatures of habit” who default to what they’ve historically done. The real momentum, she’s found, comes from parents and ministries of education, which then trickles down to classroom practice.

Teaching to the Middle: Why Our Educational Systems Fail Neurodivergent Learners

One of the most powerful moments in our conversation came when Joy challenged a fundamental assumption about how we educate.

“I don’t feel like we’ve changed the way we educate for hundreds of years. We might have put it in a new box or dressed it up a little bit differently, but at the heart of it all, we teach to the middle. We build societies to the middle. We’re never really always looking at the margins.” [00:15:30]

It wasn’t just an observation. It was an indictment. And she’s absolutely right. Despite all our innovation in technology, curriculum design, and pedagogical theory, we’re still fundamentally organizing education around the mythical “average” student. Everyone else is expected to somehow miraculously adapt.

Here’s the thing: we know better. Research consistently shows that when you design for the margins, when you build systems that support the most misunderstood thinkers, the overlooked learners, everyone benefits. It’s universal design in action. Yet we continue defaulting to what’s “easier” or more “efficient.”

I had to push back on her use of “easier,” and Joy immediately corrected herself: “I don’t think it is easier if you know how to shift it.” That distinction matters. Teaching to the middle isn’t actually easier. It just feels familiar. It’s what we’ve always done, and that familiarity masquerades as simplicity.

The real challenge, Joy explained, is that most educators aren’t as educated as they should be about neurodivergence and other differences. Less than 20% of teachers feel prepared to work with neurodivergent students. A 2024 poll of UK university students found that 64% had never even heard the word “neurodivergence.” These aren’t just statistics. They represent a massive blind spot in our educational systems.

From Margins to Movement: Joy’s Framework for Inclusive Innovation

At the World Inclusion Congress in Almaty, Joy presented a talk called “From Margins to Movement,” outlining her framework for addressing neurodivergence at a systemic level. What she shared wasn’t abstract theory. It was a practical roadmap built from years of front-line experience.

“My talk was really looking at what can we do to address the margins. I have a framework that looks at four different pillars: empowered, equipped, voiced, and connected.” [00:20:30]

Each pillar serves a specific purpose in moving beyond surface-level awareness. The “empowered” pillar focuses on consulting, training, and reshaping systems, mindsets, and beliefs about learners and society. It’s the deep work of transformation, not just wearing crazy socks for autism awareness week, but fundamentally rethinking how we understand and value neurodivergent minds.

The “equipped” pillar provides tools and inclusive content for schools, homes, and communities that create deeper understanding. It’s about giving people what they actually need to support neurodivergent individuals, whether they’re educators, parents, or the neurodivergent individuals themselves.

“Voiced” is where Joy’s storytelling platform comes in: her podcast, speaking engagements, and efforts to reframe the narrative around neurodivergence. She understands that changing systems requires changing stories, shifting from deficit-based language to celebrating the brilliance of different ways of thinking.

Finally, “connected” addresses a critical gap. There’s a huge ecosystem of people doing amazing work in this space, but they’re fragmented. Joy is working to create spaces where these collaborators can come together, share insights, and amplify each other’s impact.

What makes this framework powerful is that it moves beyond awareness to action. As Joy put it, we keep things surface with awareness weeks and policies, but we’re not getting to the root of what neurodivergence actually is and what neurodivergent people actually need.

Mattering Matters: Why Neurodivergent Children Need Extra Proof

When we turned to the concept of mattering (feeling valued and adding value to those around you), Joy’s response was both honest and heartbreaking.

“I don’t think that we’ve yet built a system that consistently fosters a sense of mattering with all children, especially not neurodivergent children. Most schools, most systems are designed around the middle, the typical learner, the typical brain, and the belief that those on the margins will just somehow miraculously adapt.” [00:28:30]

That wasn’t pessimism. It was clear-eyed assessment from someone who has worked in education for 25 years across dozens of countries. And it led to one of the most profound insights of our conversation.

“Other people can tell you that you matter. Other people can tell you that you belong. Other people can tell you that you’re valued. We need proof. Neurodivergent people need extra proof.” [00:34:30]

I felt that deeply, especially as a parent of a six-year-old who’s had multiple evaluations but hasn’t been definitively diagnosed with anything specific. My son tells me things like “Daddy, I really want to do this thing, but just my brain, there’s something in my head.” He recognizes something about how he works, and Joy’s words helped me understand why simply telling him he matters isn’t enough.

Joy’s own story illustrated this perfectly. Growing up with dyslexia and Irlen Syndrome, not diagnosed with ADHD until her mid-40s, she was labeled as “naughty and bad and disruptive and lazy.” The story she hears repeatedly from neurodivergent individuals is the same: “We were lazy, we were defiant, we didn’t try hard enough.” Yet as she powerfully stated: “If you were in my brain and you knew how hard I was trying in class, in school, in life, I was trying so hard just to try to feel normal.”

The conversation about her family dynamics revealed another layer. Joy knew without doubt that her family valued her. But knowing intellectually that you’re valued and feeling it in your bones are two different things, especially when your brain navigates the world differently than everyone else’s.

Penguining and Other Gifts: Reframing Neurodivergence as Brilliance

One of the most delightful parts of our conversation came when Joy introduced me to the concept of “penguining,” a phenomenon common in ADHD brains that beautifully illustrates why neurodivergent thinking is often misunderstood.

“Neurodivergent people do something called penguining. You start here in a discussion, and then neurodivergents go down and they’re thinking deeper, connecting dots in their brain, and then they pop up and say something that makes absolutely no sense to people listening. But they’ve already had the whole thought process.” [00:37:00]

That metaphor immediately connected to my experience with my son, who tells me “I love patterns, daddy.” He sees connections that aren’t obvious to me, makes leaps that seem random until you understand the internal logic he’s following.

As Joy described it, kids get in trouble for this, and then later the parent or teacher realizes, “Oh wait, that’s brilliant. That makes so much sense.” But by then, the child has already been labeled as defiant or off-topic.

Joy’s personal example was equally illuminating, and frustrating for those around her. She described figuring out what someone is going to say while they’re still saying it, already understanding their point and wanting to respond to it before they’ve articulated it. “I want to show you that I value what you’re saying by demonstrating that I understand,” she explained, “but I cut you off, and it drives people nuts.”

All of this connected directly back to our discussion of mattering. Joy put it plainly:

“That’s why it’s so difficult for neurodivergents to feel like we matter. Because we’re not always understood. It seems like we’re going off topic, but we’re not. And then you feel misunderstood. Then your brain starts working: Am I making sense? Do I sound crazy?” [00:39:45]

The toll of masking, of covering up these natural ways of thinking to fit what people want you to be, becomes immense over time. Joy spoke about looking back now and understanding “that’s why I do this” about so many of her behaviors and patterns. The self-awareness comes, but often after decades of trying to force yourself into a neurotypical mold.

Key Takeaways

Neurodivergence is part of the human story, not a separate category. Twenty to thirty percent of the population is neurodivergent, and we all fall somewhere on the spectrum between neurotypicality and neurodivergence. The more we develop language and understanding around this reality, the more we can build compassion and curiosity and design environments where everyone can thrive. Design for the margins, and everyone benefits. Our educational systems and workplaces are built around the mythical “average” person, expecting those on the margins to adapt. But when we design for our most misunderstood thinkers and overlooked learners, we create healthier, more humane systems for everyone. Surface-level awareness isn’t enough. Awareness weeks, crazy sock days, and policies are a start, but they don’t address the root of what neurodivergent people actually need. Real change requires reshaping systems, mindsets, beliefs, providing practical tools, amplifying neurodivergent voices, and building connected communities of practice. Neurodivergent individuals need proof that they matter. While neurotypical people might accept verbal affirmation of their value, neurodivergent people often need tangible evidence: actions that demonstrate they’re seen, understood, and valued for who they are, not despite their differences. Teachers need better preparation. Less than 20% of teachers feel prepared to work with neurodivergent students. That’s not a failure of individual educators. It’s a systemic gap in how we train and support people who work with diverse learners. Parents and ministries of education often drive change that then trickles down to classroom practice. Different isn’t deficit. The shift from deficit-based thinking to difference-based understanding is crucial. Neurodivergent brains aren’t broken or less-than. They’re different, often seeing patterns and making connections that others miss. Reframing this as brilliance rather than disability opens up entirely new possibilities.

About the Guest:

Joy Elizabeth Buckner is an international educator, speaker, and founder of Buckner Education with over 25 years of experience across more than 20 countries. Her global journey has given her a rare panoramic understanding of how learning systems, and society at large shape human potential, and how they overlook the brilliance of minds that don’t fit the traditional mold.

A proudly neurodivergent thinker with dyslexia, ADHD, and Irlen Syndrome, Joy uses her lived experience as both compass and catalyst. She dismantles outdated assumptions about who gets to succeed in school and society, and helps redesign environments where diverse minds can lead, innovate, and thrive.

Joy is the creator of The Joy of Neurodiversity podcast and community, a space where lived experience, science, and design come together to expand how we understand and support the full spectrum of human minds. Through her work with schools, ministries, and global organizations, Joy is shaping a future where human diversity is a strength we design for, not a challenge we manage.

Resources:

