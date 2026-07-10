Reconstructing Inclusion S3E11: You've Been Leading With the Box: Fred Falker on Seeing People First

Welcome to the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast!

Fred Falker walks into every conversation as a quiet disruptor. With years of experience as an organizational development consultant and former Director of Workforce Development at the Saint Louis Zoo, he’s watched the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) field build elaborate frameworks around what he believes is a fundamentally flawed premise: that we’re divided by our differences.

But Fred’s not interested in defending the status quo or offering another diversity training model. Instead, he’s spent the past years developing what he calls “The Distance Paradigm,” a framework that flips the entire conversation about inclusion.



We’re not divided, he argues. We’re separated. And that distinction changes everything about how organizations can actually build genuine connection.

What makes this conversation urgent right now is that it speaks directly to crises I’m seeing in organizations everywhere. People are questioning whether they matter in the age of AI displacement. Burnout is accelerating because people don’t feel significant. Leadership is anxious about how to address this, but they’re looking for solutions in the wrong places. Fred’s framework offers something genuinely different. Not another initiative. Not another training program. But a fundamental reordering of how we think about leadership, connection, and what inclusion actually requires.

In our conversation, Fred unpacks how the field has been solving the wrong problem, why mattering is more important than you think, and what it actually takes to build organizations where people know they matter. This is the conversation that could change how you think about your work.

Why We’ve Been Solving the Wrong Problem

The inclusion field has operated for decades under a single assumption: if we can help people understand and appreciate differences, we’ll build connection. But Fred challenges this premise at its foundation. The problem isn’t that differences exist. The problem is that we’ve mistaken separation for division, and once we do that, we start looking for solutions in the wrong places.

“Nature doesn’t draw lines. We draw lines. And we draw lines in order to stay safe, in order to help our kids stay safe. But we’re always in relationship with one another, and that relationship is determined by differences only if we let it.” [00:12:00]

We all draw lines as parents, teachers, and leaders. That’s not the problem. The problem is when we believe the lines are real, when we accept them as fundamental truths about human nature rather than tools we’ve created for specific purposes. Fred is saying something radical here: the lines only determine our relationships if we let them. We have a choice about that.

The real issue comes when organizations put the category before the person. I asked Fred to explain what happens in that moment, and his answer was direct.

“It’s when the lines take away options, when we put the line before the person, the label before the person, the box before the person, then we never actually see the person. As soon as we saw each other as people, the only way we can do that is by treating each other fairly, treating each other as human beings, caring about each other.” [00:13:00]

I’ve watched this happen in organization after organization. They put people into demographic categories, job classifications, identity groups, and never actually see them as individuals. The box becomes more real than the person. And once that happens, genuine connection stops. You’re managing a demographic instead of relating to a human being.

What concerns Fred most is that the field has been trying to force change through judgment and pressure instead of invitation and connection. This is where the DEI movement went wrong, he told me.

“It has failed to see that people aren’t likely to be told how to behave. When you tell a group of people that you are wrong, you’ve always been wrong, there’s something in you that makes you wrong, and that now it’s a new day and your anger doesn’t matter to us—that doesn’t work.” [00:21:00]

The field has been doing something fundamentally misguided. It’s been trying to shame people into change instead of inviting them into connection. And that’s never going to work because human beings don’t change when they’re judged. They change when they’re seen. When they know they matter.

Mattering Is a Core Part of the Foundation of Belonging, Not the Outcome

Mattering isn’t something leaders create through programs or initiatives. It’s a condition people feel when they genuinely know they’re valued. And it’s far more fundamental than belonging.

“When you get out of the hole, inclusion makes sense, belonging makes sense, mattering makes sense. These are things that touch us as individual human beings. And so if I’m going to reduce the distance between myself and you, then part of that is making sure I’m understanding you enough to know what matters to you.” [00:43:00]

What Fred describes here is something most organizations don’t prioritize. It’s not about understanding generic human needs. It’s about knowing—actually knowing—what matters to this particular person. What makes their work worthwhile? What gives them a sense of significance? That requires attention, care, and genuine relationship.

When I asked him to be specific about what mattering looks like in practice, he painted a picture that every employee should experience.

“I matter when I’m doing work that is worthwhile to me. I matter when my leader cares about me as a human being. I matter when I’m around people that I care about and who care about me. I matter in a place where I feel that I can grow, I can expand, I can be challenged.” [00:47:00]

This isn’t an abstraction or a philosophical idea without grounding. It’s reality. Work that feels meaningful. People who actually care about you. The ability to contribute something that matters. And all of it happens in the context of relationship, not in isolation.

When I brought up the crisis I’m seeing in organizations right now around AI displacement and people questioning their significance, Fred brought it back to what he sees as foundational.

“I have to be in relationship with people. For those conditions to occur, they don’t happen outside of relationships that matter. When we think about distance, we’re always thinking relationship always comes first. So it’s in the context of a relationship do I matter.” [00:46:00]

Organizations are trying to manage AI anxiety through communications strategies and upskilling programs. But Fred is saying the only thing that actually addresses significance anxiety is genuine relationship. Without that, all the policies in the world won’t change how people feel or how they show up in their work.

The Distance Paradigm Changes Everything

The distance paradigm sounds deceptively simple until you realize it reorganizes how you think about every leadership question. We’re not divided by our differences. We’re separated by emotional distance. And that distance is something we can intentionally close through relationship and genuine care.

“We connect as human beings. We do not connect as members of the different groups, tribes, or boxes. And as long as we think we do, all we do is harden the silos of difference, and hardening the silos of difference keeps us perpetually in conflict with one another.” [00:18:00]

This is the fundamental insight. Conflicts perpetuate because we believe the boxes are real. But what if they’re not? What if they’re just stories we tell ourselves that keep us separated? The halfway house example Fred uses illustrates this perfectly. When they changed from an “us-versus-them” dynamic to recognizing shared humanity, the outcomes transformed dramatically.

“When we changed that from not us and them to us. We went from sending 50% back to prison to sending 4% back. That required that we change how we thought about the work. We did not have control over them. They were always in control of themselves. When we connected with them as human beings, then they had to connect to each other as human beings.” [00:09:00]

That fifty to four percent shift wasn’t luck or sentiment. It’s what closing the distance looks like. When you stop seeing people as objects to control and start seeing them as human beings with agency and dignity. When they know they matter to you, behavior changes. Rules become easier to follow because people care about people who care about them.

“The only way you can get to know me is by getting close enough to me as a human being to connect with me. And you do that by hearing my stories, by listening to me, by being open enough yourself for me to start seeing those things in you. Our relationship is either strong or it’s not strong. It is resilient, or it’s not resilient. Our relationship is the thing that we tackle.” [00:33:00]

This is the practical application. Relationships are strong or weak, warm or cool, resilient or fragile. That’s what matters. Not the categories people belong to. Not the differences we assume divide us. But the actual quality of the connection between human beings.

Real Inclusion Work Requires Connection, Not Judgment

By the time we got to what needs to change in inclusion work, I had fundamental questions. If the paradigm itself is the problem, what does responsible inclusion work even look like? Fred’s answer was clarifying: the DEI field needs to stop defending and start questioning itself.

“The struggle is to be seen doing something, resisting working hard. We’ve been engaged in the struggle since the ‘70s and ‘80s and ‘90s and 2000s. If you’re not trying to change something and produce different outcomes then you’re missing what John Wooden said: Don’t confuse doing stuff with accomplishment.” [01:15:00]

This landed hard for me. The field has been doing visible struggle for decades without producing fundamental change. We’ve been busy but not effective. We’ve been loud but not transformative. Activity isn’t accomplishment.

Fred was even more direct about what actually changes people.

“If you actually think that somebody is going to change because you’re scolding them, you’re simply not paying attention. They change when you connect with them as a human being. You change when you see them as human. Suddenly they’re not the worst person in the world, and you’re not the worst person in the world. Now our stories about each other can begin to change.” [01:15:00]

What works is connection. What works is seeing each other as human. What works is the possibility of changing our stories about each other. Not judgment. Not shame. Connection.

“It requires honesty. It requires that you allow inquiry to go on. It requires that you have conversations, and that you allow somebody inside of the tent to have these conversations. Because I’ve never been in the field, I don’t count, so I’ve never been bombarded with people calling me a traitor.” [01:07:00]

The DEI field’s biggest failure wasn’t any particular practice. It was that the field stopped questioning itself. It protected positions instead of pursuing truth. Transformation requires allowing disagreement, permitting questions, and being willing to say we got something wrong. Without that willingness, we stay stuck in the same paradigm.

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Key Takeaways

Mattering is the foundation of belonging, not an outcome of it. You can implement every inclusion policy in the world and still have people not feel they matter. When people genuinely matter to each other, everything else becomes possible. The box is a tool we created and can stop using. We don’t have to lead with the category. We can choose to see the person first. That single shift changes the possibility of connection. The distance paradigm says we’re separated, not divided. Distance is something we can close through relationships and genuine care. Division is something we believe is fundamental. Those are completely different problems. Real inclusion work is about closing emotional distance, not managing categorical difference. What builds belonging in organizations is people knowing they matter. That requires leaders willing to care about people as human beings. The DEI field’s biggest failure was self-protection instead of self-examination. Transformation requires allowing disagreement and being willing to admit we got something wrong.

About the Guest

Fred Falker is President of Falker Consulting Group, Inc., a consulting and human resource development training firm, and former Director of Workforce Development for the Saint Louis Zoo. With over 30 years of experience as an organizational development consultant, he has helped organizations with performance management, customer service, and inclusion and diversity consulting. His work at the Saint Louis Zoo focused on establishing the organization as one of the best places to work, serve, and volunteer in the country.

Fred has developed and introduced a fundamentally new approach that goes beyond today’s anti-racism and unconscious bias training. Instead of focusing on the differences between people, Fred focuses on the distance between them and the behaviors that drive genuine connection, inclusion, and belonging. This framework, known as The Distance Paradigm, challenges the foundational assumptions of mainstream diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) work.

His thinking stands apart from conventional approaches in its insistence that connection flows from genuine relationship and care, not from awareness training or representation metrics. Fred’s willingness to challenge the foundational assumptions of an entire field marks him as someone more interested in transformation than in comfort.

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Resources:

Robert L. Williams and Black Psychology Foundations - Fred cited Williams as one of the founders of Black psychology, who developed intelligence-testing instruments to demonstrate that differences don’t equal deficiencies. This foundational work shaped Fred’s approach to organizational thinking about difference.

Daniel Kahneman’s “Thinking, Fast and Slow” - Fred used this as a reference to explain how we might question whether the differences we perceive are real or constructed.

Arie de Geus’ “The Living Company” - Used as a metaphor for thinking about organizations as living organisms where people genuinely care for and about each other.

If you’ve been feeling stuck in inclusion work, if you’ve been questioning whether what you’ve been told to do actually moves anything forward, this conversation might be exactly what you need.

The real question is: are you ready to put the person before the box? Are you willing to build organizations where mattering is the foundation, not the afterthought?

Subscribe to the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast to keep exploring what real transformation looks like.

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