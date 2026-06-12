Reconstructing Inclusion S3E10: The Brain Science Behind Why Belonging Matters More Than Diversity Numbers

Welcome to the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast!

Here’s the thing about the diversity space: we’ve been measuring the wrong things for decades. We’ve been counting heads in categories and calling it justice. But what if justice was never about representation? What if the whole framework needed to be rebuilt around something more fundamental?

I had a conversation with Dr. Steve L. Robbins, and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. Steve is a communication scientist, social psychologist, and neuroscientist who stumbled into the DEI space almost by accident. He doesn’t call himself a diversity expert. He calls himself a student of human behavior. And honestly, that distinction matters more than it might sound.

Steve grew up in inner-city Los Angeles after immigrating from Vietnam at age five. His story is not a simple one. His stepfather was abusive. His half-sister disappeared and is believed to have been killed. His mother, in the depths of severe depression, took her own life in 1991, just months after he got married and started graduate school at Michigan State University. What came out of that grief was a lifelong study of self-talk, the brain, and what it actually takes for human beings to feel like they matter.

What we talked about in this episode cuts across the neuroscience of pain and belonging, the limits of social justice framing in organizational settings, the ancient brain versus the modern brain, and why storytelling might be the most underused tool in the inclusion practitioner’s toolkit. This one is worth your time.

Why the Early Diversity Movement Got the Measurement Wrong

One of the first things Steve said that made me stop and say, “You’re the first person besides me who has ever said that on my podcast,” was his point about the early diversity movement doing a disservice. Not because social justice is wrong. But because the indicator of justice got confused with the actual work.

“If those two movements were the catalyst for the work, it was constructed around justice, social justice, and fairness. But I think where we went wrong is we said that from a science perspective, the indicator of justice is how many people we have in certain categories. And that’s a bad indicator of justice.” [00:12:00]

That framing stuck with me because it names something I’ve pushed back on for years. Representation for its own sake is not justice. It’s optics. When you build the entire infrastructure of diversity, equity, and inclusion around demographic counts, you end up with an approach that fights back against itself depending on who’s in the room. Steve put it plainly: if your audience believes life isn’t fair and doesn’t resonate with a social justice lens, you’ve already lost the room before you’ve said anything useful.

The key insight here is not that social justice framing is wrong but that it’s audience-dependent. And most practitioners have never done the work of adapting the message. That’s not care. That’s preaching.

The Brain Doesn’t Do Diversity. It Does Tribe.

One of the most clarifying things Steve said was about how the brain actually processes what we call “diversity dimensions.” Race, gender, department, geography, whether you grew up in rural or urban America, the brain reduces all of it to one binary: are you in my tribe or not?

“Every dimension of diversity, whether it’s race, gender, what department you work in, what country you live in, any dimension of diversity, our brain breaks all that down into insider versus outsider. Our brain is always asking, ‘Are you part of my tribe or not part of my tribe?’” [00:10:00]

This is where Steve’s work gets interesting, because if the brain’s operating logic is always tribal, then leading with racial or demographic categories as the primary organizing principle of inclusion work may actually be reinforcing the very thing it’s trying to dismantle. We’re re-tribing people by the way they look rather than creating conditions where the brain experiences a broader definition of tribe.

Steve also brought in Naomi Eisenberger and Matthew Lieberman’s neuroscience research to explain why exclusion is not a soft issue. When someone feels excluded, the same regions of the brain light up as when they experience physical pain. The dorsal anterior cingulate cortex and the right ventral prefrontal cortex activate in both cases. Pain demands attentional resources. You can’t optimize, collaborate, or perform when your brain is simultaneously managing safety signals. The cost is real, and it lands on the bottom line. Steve’s go-to move with skeptical leaders is sports. How important is mental state on the court? They always say it’s everything. Then apply that same logic to the workplace. Once you do, the business case for belonging writes itself.

The HERO Skills and the Ancient Brain Tax

Steve introduced his framework: HERO Skills, which stands for Humility, Empathy, Reflection, and Open-mindedness. The foundational skill of the four is reflection.

“We react without permission. Our ancient brain reacts without permission. Conscious permission. Response is more deliberate and intentional.” [00:29:00]

The ancient brain, what Daniel Kahneman calls System One, runs 70 to 80 percent of our waking hours. It’s fast, automatic, emotionally reactive, and built for the Serengeti, not a 2026 workplace. The problem isn’t that it exists. It’s that we don’t notice when it’s driving. Reflection is how the modern brain catches up.

I mentioned that I’d seen something Andreessen wrote about never self-reflecting, never being introspective, and that he thought it was unhelpful. Steve’s response was direct. If someone has enough power that they feel no cost to their choices, they stop updating their behavior. And the people around them start walking on eggshells. The cost isn’t felt by the person who refuses to reflect. It’s absorbed by everyone else. That’s an organizational pathology, not just a personality quirk. And right now, I see it everywhere.

Preparing the Pond: Why Environment Determines Whether People Stay

Steve shared a story from his book, What If: Short Stories to Spark Inclusion and Diversity Dialogue.

He has a pond on his property in Michigan. It has bass and sunfish, hardy fish that can tolerate wide temperature swings. But Steve grew up fishing for trout on the West Coast, and he wanted trout in his pond. Problem: trout suffocate above 70 degrees. They need cooler water and more oxygen. A local expert told him what to do to prepare the environment. Steve bought hundreds of trout. He never prepared the pond.

“I wanted the trout, but I didn’t make their environment hospitable to them. Not because I didn’t want to. It wasn’t intentional that I put them in dangerous environments. I really wanted them, but I just didn’t do what I was supposed to do.” [00:16:00]

Organizations do this constantly. They recruit for diversity and wonder why people leave. They want different perspectives and different backgrounds, but they haven’t changed the temperature of the water. What Steve adds is the part that usually gets cut: if you prepare the environment for the trout, you also make it better for the bass and the sunfish. Creating conditions where people who are different can thrive actually improves the environment for everyone. That’s not a soft argument. That’s systems thinking applied to human performance.

Storytelling as an Inclusion Technology

I asked Steve about S2S Studios, a filmmaking company he started that hired primarily women with four-year degrees in film who could only get work as makeup artists on set. The idea was simple: people whose stories don’t get out there need mechanisms for them to be told.

“S2S stands for Something to Say. It was about storytelling for people whose stories don’t get out there and aren’t often heard by enough people.” [00:38:00]

This matters because the brain is wired for narrative. Story is how information survived before computers. The brain evolved to understand and retain information through story because it reduces uncertainty. And organizations that don’t hear the stories of the people inside them aren’t just being impolite. They’re making worse decisions. They’re sitting on perspectives and insights that represent competitive advantage, and they’re not converting it because they haven’t created the conditions for those stories to be told or heard.

I believe inclusion is a willingness to be influenced by the so-called other. Storytelling is the mechanism. And right now, too many organizations are buying compute and missing the gold mine already in the room.

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Key Takeaways

The brain reduces all diversity to tribe. Before any organizational logic kicks in, the brain is asking one question: insider or outsider? Inclusion work that doesn’t address this binary at the neurological level is working around the actual problem rather than through it. Social pain is processed as physical pain. Exclusion, incivility, and being made to feel like an outsider activate the same neural pathways as being physically hurt. Attentional resources consumed by pain cannot be used for performance. This is the real business case for belonging. Reflection is a skill, not a personality trait. The HERO Skills framework grounds reflection as the foundational capacity for catching the ancient brain before it reacts. Organizations and individuals that stop reflecting stop learning. And the costs are carried by the people around them, not the person who refuses to update. Preparing the environment is the actual work. Wanting diversity without changing conditions is like putting trout in a 75-degree pond. What you do for the fish that need different conditions makes things better for every fish. Inclusion isn’t about accommodating outsiders at the expense of insiders. It’s about raising the baseline for everyone. Storytelling is an underused inclusion technology. The brain evolved for narrative. Perspectives that never get told are perspectives that never get integrated. Organizations miss strategic insight when they don’t create conditions for diverse stories to be heard and valued.

About the Guest

Dr. Steve L. Robbins is a communication scientist, social psychologist, and cognitive neuroscientist who has spent decades studying one question: why do smart, well-intentioned people still get in their own way?

His academic background across communication science, social psychology, and cognitive neuroscience forms the foundation of everything he does. But his entry into this work wasn’t purely academic. It was personal. His life experiences shaped a deep commitment to understanding human behavior from the inside out, and that authenticity shows up in every room he walks into.

Dr. Steve is an internationally recognized speaker and workshop facilitator whose presentation style has been described as a mix of Bill Nye the Science Guy, Saturday Night Live, and The Big Bang Theory. For more than two decades, he has worked with organizations including Coca-Cola, Disney, Microsoft, NASA, Walmart, Toyota, Amazon, Ford, and the NBA, helping them build high-performance environments where the human brain can actually do its best work.

His signature frameworks, the HERO Skills (Humility, Empathy, Reflection, and Open-Mindedness) and the 3R’s of Intentional Behavior (Recognition, Reflection, and Response), give leaders and teams a practical, science-grounded path to better decisions, stronger relationships, and cultures where people genuinely want to show up.

Learn more at S.L. Robbins & Associates.

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