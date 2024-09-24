Reconstructing Inclusion S2E3: Trust as a Skill: Dr. Darryl Stickel on Vulnerability, Leadership, Uncertainty, and Inclusion

In this episode of the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast, host Amri Johnson interviews Dr. Darryl Stickel, a leading expert on trust. Dr. Stickel discusses how modern relationships have become shallow due to social media, emphasizing the importance of building deeper connections. He explores trust in organizational contexts, highlighting the role of vulnerability in leadership and team dynamics.

Timestamps

01:58 Personal Inspirations and Overcoming Challenges

03:28 The Importance of Trust in Relationships

10:59 Building Trust in Teams and Organizations

18:35 Navigating Trust in an Uncertain World

19:29 The Impact of Low Trust in Society

22:49 Building and Maintaining Trust in Modern Times

25:28 The Importance of Benevolence in Trust

28:01 Parenting and Integrity: Lessons from Fatherhood

30:30 Living with Visual Impairment: A Journey of Trust

31:59 The Strength in Vulnerability

Highlights

- Discussion of how social media has led to "mile wide, inch deep" relationships

- The importance of leaders showing vulnerability to build trust

- Trust as a combination of uncertainty and vulnerability

- The three key levers for building trust: benevolence, integrity, and ability

- How asking for help can actually strengthen relationships and trust

Resources

Book: "Building Trust: Exceptional Leadership in an Uncertain World" by Dr. Darryl Stickel

Website: trustunlimited.com | email: darryl@trustunlimited.com

About the Guest

Darryl is one of the world’s leading experts on trust. He helps high-level and executive leaders cultivate true growth and productivity in their businesses through an action-based practice of modeling vulnerability in order to improve communication and employee investment in their business. Darryl teaches leaders how to find and use their most powerful tool that is always in their control: how to effectively build trust in their relationships.

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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