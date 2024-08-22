Reconstructing Inclusion S2E2: Shifting DEI Perspectives: Ten Recurring Themes Across Podcasts

In this episode, Amri B. Johnson, host of the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast, revisits ten insightful questions from his past podcast appearances, offering a comprehensive look at his approach to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).
Timestamps
01:55 Amri's background and journey into DEI work
07:00 Relationship between DEI and anti-racism
10:00 Approach to deconstructing and reconstructing the DEI paradigm
15:00 Dealing with resistance to DEI initiatives
17:00 Optimism about the future of DEI efforts
20:00 Defining diversity and inclusion
22:00 Approaching DEI interventions
23:30 Applying 'systems thinking' to DEI
26:30 Perspective on meritocracy in relation to DEI
29:40 Impact of AI on DEI
Highlights
- Amri's early influences, including his father's experience with desegregation in Topeka, Kansas
- The importance of creating conditions for sustainable representation in organizations
- Fostering dialogue and learning instead of "canceling" those who resist DEI initiatives
- The need for DEI to be integrated into all aspects of organizational design
- Challenging the notion of meritocracy while recognizing the importance of merit
- The potential of AI to enhance DEI efforts when used thoughtfully
Resources
Amri Johnson’s Podcast Guesting Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3TP80hBhFdXAkBQSjj7Ir8?si=7cb7742de6514a65
About the Host
As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.
His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.
His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.
Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.
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