Reconstructing Inclusion S2E2: Shifting DEI Perspectives: Ten Recurring Themes Across Podcasts

In this episode, Amri B. Johnson, host of the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast, revisits ten insightful questions from his past podcast appearances, offering a comprehensive look at his approach to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Timestamps

01:55 Amri's background and journey into DEI work

07:00 Relationship between DEI and anti-racism

10:00 Approach to deconstructing and reconstructing the DEI paradigm

15:00 Dealing with resistance to DEI initiatives

17:00 Optimism about the future of DEI efforts

20:00 Defining diversity and inclusion

22:00 Approaching DEI interventions

23:30 Applying 'systems thinking' to DEI

26:30 Perspective on meritocracy in relation to DEI

29:40 Impact of AI on DEI

Highlights

- Amri's early influences, including his father's experience with desegregation in Topeka, Kansas

- The importance of creating conditions for sustainable representation in organizations

- Fostering dialogue and learning instead of "canceling" those who resist DEI initiatives

- The need for DEI to be integrated into all aspects of organizational design

- Challenging the notion of meritocracy while recognizing the importance of merit

- The potential of AI to enhance DEI efforts when used thoughtfully

Resources

Amri Johnson’s Podcast Guesting Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3TP80hBhFdXAkBQSjj7Ir8?si=7cb7742de6514a65

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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