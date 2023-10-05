Reconstructing Inclusion S1E9: Digital, Diverse & Divided: Exploring Cultural Intelligence with David Livermore

In this episode of the ‘Reconstructing Inclusion’ podcast, Amri chats with Dr. David Livermore, founder of the Cultural Intelligence Center, and author of the book, Digital, Diverse & Divided: How to Talk to Racists, Compete With Robots, and Overcome Polarization. He shared insights into the profound importance of cultural intelligence (CQ) in our increasingly diverse and digitized world. With a passion for bridging cultural gaps and fostering genuine connections, Dr. Livermore's work has had a transformative impact on individuals, organizations, and societies. His work highlights the need for a fresh perspective on diversity, one that transcends mere recognition of differences. He encourages us to recognize our shared humanity as the antidote to hate and polarization. The conversation emphasizes that diversity is an undeniable reality, and our ability to thrive depends on our capacity to embrace it.

Key highlights

Cultural Intelligence (CQ) goes beyond just knowledge of cultural differences

Effective DEI conversations should focus on shared humanity

Cultural Intelligence in Power Dynamics

Complex Relationships Between CQ and Personality Traits

Developing cultural intelligence is an ongoing process

About the Guest

David Livermore, PhD (Michigan State University) is a social scientist devoted to the topics of cultural intelligence (CQ) and global leadership and the author of several award-winning books, including Leading with Cultural Intelligence, Driven by Difference, and Serving with Eyes Wide Open. His newest book, Digital, Diverse & Divided, addresses one of the most pressing issues of our day–how to overcome polarization in our personal and professional relationships.

David is a founder of the Cultural Intelligence Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Research Professor at Questrom’s School of Business at Boston University, and a Research Fellow at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. He consults with global organizations around the world, including the Harvard Business School, Google, Coca-Cola, the US Department of Defense, BMW, Qatar Airways, the United Nations, and dozens more. He has traveled to more than one hundred countries and is a frequent speaker at conferences. He also serves on several boards and is a Fellow with the Society of Leadership Fellows, Windsor Castle, a select leadership community that meets to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing us globally.

David loves to make social science accessible to practitioners. He has been interviewed and referenced by myriad news sources, including The Atlantic , CBS News, Christian Science Monitor, The Economist, Forbes, NBC, the New York Times, USA Today, the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal , and the South China Post.

David and his wife, Linda, have two adult daughters, Emily and Grace. Emily is embarking on a career as a litigation lawyer, and Grace is a graphic designer. Some of their favorite family activities are traveling (fortunately!) and discovering new foods together.

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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