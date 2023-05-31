Reconstructing Inclusion S1E5: Social Media Storms’ Strategic Ignorance

In this episode, Amri unpacks the social media backlash and the polarized opinions surrounding “Don’t Call Me Karen,” a series of dialogues facilitated by Uber’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Bo Young Lee. Amri encourages listeners to consider Lee’s profound message and the need to challenge our own strategic ignorance in order to foster systemic change.

Key highlights

The comparison between Steve Jobs and Travis Kalanick

A look back at the case of Denise Young Smith at Apple

Bo Young Lee's response to the backlash

The concept of "strategic ignorance"

The limitations of social media discourse

The significance of bringing diverse voices into conversations

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

Reconstructing Inclusion is also on Substack. Subscribe and be part of the conversation!