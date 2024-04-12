Reconstructing Inclusion S1E15: Listening Alchemy: Lessons on Presence, Context, and Connection with Raquel Ark

In this episode of the Reconstructing Inclusion Podcast, host Amri Johnson interviews Raquel Ark, an expert on the art and science of listening. They discuss the importance of listening for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and how it can be practiced and improved upon both personally and professionally. Raquel shares insights into her background, growing up between cultures, and how it shaped her understanding of different perspectives and listening. She highlights the experiences that led her to focus on listening, including her work in corporate communications and facilitation. The conversation delves into practical aspects of listening, such as creating 'listening playgrounds,' understanding listening as episodic, and the interdependence of speakers and listeners. Raquel emphasizes the role of listening in high-stakes situations, the need for humility, and the impact of listening on building trust and effective communication. The episode concludes with recommendations for structuring meetings to facilitate better listening and the transformative potential of listening for DEI initiatives.

Timestamps

00:22 Raquel Ark: A Listening Expert

03:15 Raquel's Personal and Professional Journey

07:13 The Art and Science of Listening

18:34 Listening Beyond Words: Email as a Listening Space

23:17 Exploring Listening Playgrounds

26:39 The Power of Experiential Learning in Listening

27:42 The Science Behind Effective Listening

28:25 Interdependence in Communication

29:07 Practical Tips for Enhancing Listening Skills

29:53 Understanding Listening as an Episodic Process

37:17 The Role of Listening in High-Stakes Situations

45:23 Practicing Listening for Better Communication

45:45 Structuring Meetings for Effective Listening

48:02 Conclusion: The Importance of Listening in DEI

About the Guest

Raquel Ark, MA, CPC, is a podcast host, speaker, mentor, coach and trainer. She has over 25 years of experience in multinational corporations, start-ups, and academia. She is the Founder of listening ALCHEMY, a communication training and coaching organisation including evidence-based listening programs. She is the podcast host of the "listening SUPERPOWER" podcast focused on listening in teams and organisations beyond what we typically consider. She co-authored a best-selling book, "Redefining The Rules” and spoke on the TedX stage. She is the President of the International Listening Association and a university instructor at Fresenius University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

You can connect with Raquel at:

Email: raquel@raquelark.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/raquel-ark-b2067613/

Website: https://listeningalchemy.com/

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose-aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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