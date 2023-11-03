Reconstructing Inclusion S1E10: DEI Work Means Skin in the Game (Otherwise, It’s Just Posturing)

In this episode of the ‘Reconstructing Inclusion’ podcast, Amri provides a deep dive into the complexities of DEI outcomes and calls for a broader, more inclusive approach that engages all individuals in fostering change. He encourages everyone to contemplate how to make DEI accessible, actionable, and sustainable for everyone, irrespective of their role or expertise. Amri also talks about Inclusion Wins' “Theory of Change”, which focuses on 'Inclusion Systems' design, cultural intelligence (CQ), and social capital as key components of fostering DEI outcomes. The episode raises questions about creating conditions that foster risk-taking and skill development and, particularly, challenges DEI practitioners to reflect on their "skin in the game."

Key highlights

DEI Outcomes as Natural Progressions

Significance of Equity and Equal Representation for Historically Marginalized Groups

Creating Conditions for Thriving

The Significance of "Skin in the Game"

“DEI Work” Challenges

About the Host

As CEO/Founder of Inclusion Wins, Amri B. Johnson and a virtual collective of partners converge organizational purpose to create global impact with a lens of inclusion.

His theory of change is focused on building ‘Inclusion Systems.’ Inclusion systems provide direction and momentum in the complexity of organizations that allow them to be antifragile—leaning into and engaging with resistance, stressors, disruptions, and disequilibrium and being stronger as a result of such engagement.

His book, Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable outlines how organizations can create inclusion-normative cultures and build approaches to DEI that are designed for and with everyone, unambiguously prioritized, and purpose aligned.

Born in Topeka, Kansas (USA), Amri has worked and lived in the U.S., Brazil, and currently lives in Basel, Switzerland, with his wife Martina and their three kids.

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