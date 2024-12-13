Reconstructing Inclusion

Reconstructing Inclusion

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Across Between and Beyond's avatar
Across Between and Beyond
Dec 14, 2024

Such thoughtful insights. I love the advisement to focus on relational principles in a culture rather than on group allyship. I believe this is what my mentor and manager at my current institution is doing and that is one of the reasons I choose to work with her. I appreciate your thoughtful newsletters. Thank you!

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1 reply by Amri B. Johnson
Emanuela B's avatar
Emanuela B
Dec 13, 2024

The journey is still long. In my experience, in some companies, Diversity & Inclusion is still reduced to brochures and bullet points outlining ideas that should already be obvious today. However, when it comes to real action, few truly embrace it with authentic allyship.

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1 reply by Amri B. Johnson
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