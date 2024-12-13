There is a gap between knowing about allyship and becoming an ally. This isn't my attempt to explain or co-opt the knowing-doing gap that Pfeffer and Sutton identified; it's a nod to their work, an acknowledgment that knowledge alone is an insufficient change lever.

Touting allyship will become more popular than ever over the next few years. For some organizations, it will occur as a safe alternative to DEI that won’t get attacked by silly, politically motivated actors looking for their way into prominence.

Recently, I was having a context-getting conversation with a potential client. One of the internal practitioners proudly shared a sample of their allyship training materials. The few slides shared were comprehensive, well-designed, and hit all the right notes about supporting underrepresented groups.

When I asked about these materials' impact on the people exposed to them, the senior executive paused. "Well, people know what they're supposed to do now," they said. I smiled, recognizing a familiar pattern, what I informally call the ‘allyship paradox’.

It is one of many paradoxes and conundrums we face in the practice of organizational culture development and within the historical practices of DEI. The more we formalize and institutionalize allyship, the more likely we are to create affective rather than effective allies. We end up with people who know the right things to say and do but have yet to embody the transformative process of becoming.

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Three Bridgable Gaps to Becoming

Let's break this down into three distinct gaps that we must bridge:

1. The Knowing Gap: This is where most organizations start. People learn about allyship concepts, understand the terminology, and recognize its importance. But knowing about allyship is like knowing about swimming – it doesn't mean you can do it.

2. The Doing Gap: This is where organizations often think they've succeeded. People take actions labeled as "allyship"—attending ERG meetings, participating in mentoring programs, and speaking up in certain situations. While necessary, these actions can remain external to who we are becoming. In fact, they can occur to some (maybe to most who feel they are acting as or calling themselves allies) as acts of benevolence, but discrete acts alone rarely lead to success.

3. The Being Gap: This is the most challenging gap to bridge. It represents the space between performing allyship and making it an integral part of how you show up in the organization. Bridging this gap is essential for genuinely becoming an ally. I can’t emphasize embodiment enough. The work we explore through our E.M.E.R.G.E.N.T. Inclusion Framework™ related to Gestalt Organizational Development is primarily about digging into what embodiment feels like and how it is used to explore the now in relationships with others.

Closing the being gap doesn’t result in one considering themselves an ally. The minute we consider ourselves such, it likely isn’t true allyship. To ally means an incessant, uniquely relational commitment to individuals you share a community with.

Years ago, a colleague at Novartis's research division taught me this lesson.

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He wasn't trying to be an ally. We didn’t have any such program or training. He naturally operated from a genuine interest in people and their success. His influence spread throughout his department not because of any formal allyship initiative but because he experientially understood (without being made aware of the construct) that true allyship (not the affective, grossly asymmetrical kind typically pushed in organizations) is about creating conditions for people to thrive.

If you have observed performative allyship or unintentionally fell into a trap set by well-meaning DEI practitioners and want to move beyond performing allyship and genuinely embody it, consider these shifts:

1. Move From group-based to human-based connection: Stop thinking about allyship as supporting specific identity groups and start becoming someone who naturally supports humans in your sphere of influence who need advocacy or support. Culture is created from the hearts of individuals, each in their own uniqueness.

2. From transactional to highly relational: Move beyond the quid pro quo mentality of "I'll be your ally if you are [fill in a group identity] . . ." to becoming someone who builds genuine relationships that transform both parties. This takes deliberate engagement over time. Contact and shared interdependent intentions are key.

3. From program-based to principle-based: Rather than relying on formal programs, become someone who naturally embeds timeless, relational principles into daily interactions and decision-making. Discrete attempts at ally actions will likely not get you or those you seek to contribute to very far. Occasionally, one or two people will see your influence help them reach a career or personal milestone. Celebrate these “wins.” Also, consider that the relationship you developed with them only has lasting meaning when their success is paid forward.

Becoming is the Knowing-Doing-Being Ski Lift

I've learned that becoming an ally is not about arriving at a destination but embracing a journey of continuous growth and learning. It's about creating "antifragile relationships" – connections that strengthen under pressure and challenge.

The most effective allies I've encountered in organizations don't think of themselves as allies at all. They're simply people who have become naturally oriented toward creating conditions for others to thrive. They understand that their becoming is inextricably and interdependently linked to the growth of those around them. Like a ski lift, they serve and see part of their purpose to safely get people to where they want to be; however, they can stop at different points along the route based on where people desire to be.

As organizations continue to invest in allyship initiatives, we must shift our focus from teaching people about allyship to creating conditions where authentic becoming can organically emerge. This means:

Focusing on building genuine relationships across differences and similarities and their respective tensions and complexity

Creating opportunities for meaningful collaboration rather than forced interaction

Measuring impact through transformed relationships rather than program participation

Understanding that effective allyship grows through the practice of becoming

Remember, bridging the knowing-doing-being gap is just the beginning. Transformation happens in the continuous journey of becoming – becoming someone who naturally creates conditions for others to thrive, becoming more authentic in our relationships, and becoming effective rather than merely affective allies.

The question isn't "What should an ally know, do, or be?" but "Who are we becoming with one other and our interdependent human community, whatever it consists of or resides in?" That's where the real work of inclusion begins.

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I hope this was helpful. . . Make it a great day! ✌🏿