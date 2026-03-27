Reconstructing Inclusion

Reconstructing Inclusion

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Emanuela B's avatar
Emanuela B
Mar 27

I strongly believe in a systemic approach to inclusion.

Unfortunately, many HR teams and leaders are still stuck in the “counting phase.” They assume that simply having different people around the table is enough.

I’ve seen so many managers focus on outcomes and KPIs, while overlooking the people behind them, almost blind to the richness and potential sitting right in front of them.

I’m also deeply convinced that inclusion is not just a manager’s responsibility. It happens at the team level.

Everyone has the power to create a sense of mattering, and that alone can shift the direction, even when a manager fails to see the value.

Each person can add a layer. And when people start to feel that their actions truly matter, at every level, it can trigger a virtuous loop that transforms the entire system.

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