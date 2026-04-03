Reconstructing Inclusion

Reconstructing Inclusion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Wu Brady's avatar
Kathy Wu Brady
3d

Your reframe from belonging and appreciation to purpose and mattering is a masterstroke, Amri. This is a must-read for any leader who is cares about how to keep their team engaged and feeling valued.

Your "If it weren't for you..." exercise is something every leader, coach, and consultant can put into practice immediately. I know I will.

Reply
Share
Amri B. Johnson's avatar
Amri B. Johnson
2d

Thanks Kathy. 🙂

Belonging welcomes.

Mattering Dignifies.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amri B. Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture